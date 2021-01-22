Wednesday, Jan. 20
4:37 a.m. — Mac Lane, suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
10:31 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information
10:40 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non criminal
2:20 p.m. — Highland Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
3:27 p.m. — E. Franklin St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
3:53 p.m. — S. Fort St., traffic accident/city report
4:07 p.m. — S. Ree St., traffic complaint
5:56 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies
8:29 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check
Thursday, Jan. 21
2:46 a.m. — Mercury St., mischief, unable to locate
4:43 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
7:47 a.m. — Harrison Ave., animal complaints
8:22 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., found property
9:57 a.m. — W. 4th St., found property
12:50 p.m. — Lakeview Drive, public services
12:55 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., family and children
2:53 p.m. — S. Robert St., information
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
