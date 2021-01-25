Friday, Jan. 22
1:54 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
3:06 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., mischief, unable to locate
3:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
7:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:48 a.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
3:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
6:55 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
7:46 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., mischief, unable to locate
8:26 p.m. — Coyote St., parking complaint/enforcement, unable to locate
Saturday, Jan. 23
7:55 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check
8:44 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., church fund assistance
9:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
10:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury
10:53 a.m. — 4th St., traffic accident/city report
4:53 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies
Sunday, Jan. 24
10:42 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
4:22 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief
5:39 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
