Friday, Jan. 22

1:54 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

3:06 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., mischief, unable to locate

3:17 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

7:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:48 a.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

3:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued

6:55 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

7:46 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., mischief, unable to locate

8:26 p.m. — Coyote St., parking complaint/enforcement, unable to locate

Saturday, Jan. 23

7:55 a.m. — E. Humboldt St., welfare check

8:44 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., church fund assistance

9:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

10:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury

10:53 a.m. — 4th St., traffic accident/city report

4:53 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies

Sunday, Jan. 24

10:42 a.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

4:22 p.m. — E. Park St., mischief

5:39 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

