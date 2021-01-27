Monday, Jan. 25

1:21 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

1:42 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., information, unable to locate

4:40 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

9:53 a.m. — E. Hwy. 34, public services

11:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

3:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

4:44 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

8:22 p.m. — Manchester Dr., assisting other agencies

Tuesday, Jan. 26

1:58 a.m. — E. Church St., animal complaints, unable to locate

9:56 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft

10:13 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm

12:41 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., animal found, animal impounded

5:41 p.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies

11:36 p.m. — 5th Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

