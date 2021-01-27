Monday, Jan. 25
1:21 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
1:42 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., information, unable to locate
4:40 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
9:53 a.m. — E. Hwy. 34, public services
11:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
3:49 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
4:44 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
8:22 p.m. — Manchester Dr., assisting other agencies
Tuesday, Jan. 26
1:58 a.m. — E. Church St., animal complaints, unable to locate
9:56 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft
10:13 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm
12:41 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., animal found, animal impounded
5:41 p.m. — E. U.S. Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies
11:36 p.m. — 5th Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
