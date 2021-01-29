Wednesday, Jan. 27

12:10 a.m. — E. Seneca St., family and children

1:32 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarm

1:37 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained

7:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

8:49 a.m. — E. Pawn St., civil/non criminal

1:19 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., public services

5:15 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued

6:39 p.m. — W. 8th St., animal missing, animal released to owner

8:15 p.m. — Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

