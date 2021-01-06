Monday, Jan. 4
12:29 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
3:12 a.m. — E. Erskine St., assisting other agencies
10:29 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case
10:57 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case
12:33 p.m. — Sibert Pl., public services
2:13 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., theft, inactive case
3:03 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., animal complaints, unable to locate
3:19 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., trespassing, unfounded
3:53 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
6:43 p.m. — Eastgate Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
9:08 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., found property
10:02 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:11 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., intoxicated person
11:17 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., assisting other agencies
11:22 p.m. — W. Elizabeth St., animal complaints, animal impounded
Tuesday, Jan. 5
9:33 a.m. — E. Prospect Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
10:07 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
12:10 a.m. — Parkwood Dr., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
2:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
4:34 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement
5:26 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
5:27 p.m. — E. Park St., theft, inactive case
7:06 p.m. — Cherry Dr., animal missing, unable to locate
8:35 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
8:40 p.m. — S. Robert St., public services, unable to locate
9:23 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:36 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., found property
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
