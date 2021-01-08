Wednesday, Jan. 6

1:44 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., unknown, unable to locate

2:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm

4:47 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

6:18 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., public services

10:54 a.m. — Skyline Dr., welfare check

11:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., information

12:13 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case

12:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property

1:00 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

2:36 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., intoxicated person, detained

2:47 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property

3:38 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies, detained

6:44 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city/deer, unable to locate

7:34 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

10:17 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property

10:48 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assault, inactive case

Thursday, Jan. 7

11:03 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., information

11:22 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., protection order violation, unfounded

4:59 p.m. — E. Irwin St., found property, inactive case

6:00 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., suspicious package-item

9:11 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal missing, animal released to owner

11:23 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

