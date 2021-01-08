Wednesday, Jan. 6
1:44 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., unknown, unable to locate
2:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
4:47 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
6:18 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., public services
10:54 a.m. — Skyline Dr., welfare check
11:10 a.m. — S. Pierre St., information
12:13 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
12:35 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property
1:00 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
2:36 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:47 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found property
3:38 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies, detained
6:44 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city/deer, unable to locate
7:34 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
10:17 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., found property
10:48 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assault, inactive case
Thursday, Jan. 7
11:03 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., information
11:22 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., protection order violation, unfounded
4:59 p.m. — E. Irwin St., found property, inactive case
6:00 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., suspicious package-item
9:11 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal missing, animal released to owner
11:23 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.