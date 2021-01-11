Friday, Jan. 8
- 2:37 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
- 3:05 a.m. — Clarice Dr., information
- 10:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal
- 11:14 a.m. — Crested Ave., information
- 11:22 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., family and children
- 2:04 p.m. — E. Church St., animal missing
- 5:13 p.m. — S. Ree St., domestic/no assault
- 5:43 p.m. — Church St., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued
- 6:44 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
- 10:58 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
Saturday, Jan. 9
- 1:41 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
- 10:06 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services
- 10:49 a.m. — Crested Ave., information
- 2:05 p.m. — S. Pierre St., gun/stab incident, unfounded
- 3:38 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
- 5:20 p.m. — E. 5th St., animal complaints
- 5:28 p.m. — S. Ree St., animal complaints
- 8:44 p.m. — E. Park St., information
- 9:26 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, unable to locate
- 10:36 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., narcotics and drugs
- 11:56 p.m. — Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Sunday, Jan. 10
- 12:13 a.m. — N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
- 9:19 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., found child
- 10:31 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non criminal
- 10:41 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
- 3:47 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal released to owner
- 3:56 p.m. — S. Coteau St., found property
- 5:34 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
- 6:03 p.m. — U.S. Hwy. 14, animal complaints
- 10:20 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., trespassing, unable to locate
- 11:45 p.m. — Norbeck Dr., harassment
- 11:48 p.m. — E. 5th St., harassment, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
