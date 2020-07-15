Monday, July 13
12:24 a.m. — S.Brule St., disorderly conduct
1:08 a.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle
1:36 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
2:53 a.m. — North Star Ave., welfare check, unfounded
5:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
6:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
7:14 a.m. — N. Jackson Ave., vandalism, inactive case
7:47 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:09 a.m. — SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal
8:37 a.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle
10:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:59 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
11:07 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., welfare check
11:51 a.m. — E. Park St., information
3:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
5:00 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
5:24 p.m. — S. James St., traffic complaint
5:30 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
6:16 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:37 p.m — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
6:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
6:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., family & children
7:21 p.m .- N. Oneida Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:37 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., information
8:06 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint
8:11 p.m. — Clarice Dr., animal complaint
10:03 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
10:19 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., harassment
11:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., breathing problems
Tuesday, July 14
4:54 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
5:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicion
8:30 a,.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms
10:16 a.m. — E. 4th St., assisting other agencies
5:17 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., traffic complaint
5:20 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public fight
6:01 p.m. W. Dakota Ave., public fight
6:05 p.m — Mac Ln., assisting other agencies
6:54 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:27 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
11:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
11:41 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
