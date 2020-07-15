Monday, July 13

12:24 a.m. — S.Brule St., disorderly conduct

1:08 a.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle

1:36 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:53 a.m. — North Star Ave., welfare check, unfounded

5:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

6:45 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

7:14 a.m. — N. Jackson Ave., vandalism, inactive case

7:47 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:09 a.m. — SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

8:37 a.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle

10:43 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:59 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

11:07 a.m. — N. Madison Ave., welfare check

11:51 a.m. — E. Park St., information

3:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

5:00 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

5:24 p.m. — S. James St., traffic complaint

5:30 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

6:16 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:37 p.m — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

6:44 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

6:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., family & children

7:21 p.m .- N. Oneida Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:37 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., information

8:06 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint

8:11 p.m. — Clarice Dr., animal complaint

10:03 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

10:19 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., harassment

11:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., breathing problems

Tuesday, July 14

4:54 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

5:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicion

8:30 a,.m. — E. Capitol Ave., alarms

10:16 a.m. — E. 4th St., assisting other agencies

5:17 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., traffic complaint

5:20 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., public fight

6:01 p.m. W. Dakota Ave., public fight

6:05 p.m — Mac Ln., assisting other agencies

6:54 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:27 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

11:25 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

11:41 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

