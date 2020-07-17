Wednesday, July 15
12:10 a.m. — E. Cabot St., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning
7:40 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
9:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:49 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found
10:08 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs
1:21 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic / no assault
3:42 p.m. — W. 3rd St., civil / non-criminal
4:06 p.m. — Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
4:45 p.m. — Surrey Rd., assisting other agencies
6:40 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
8:31 p.m. — Abbey Rd., alarms
8:51 p.m. — S. Henry St., animal complaints, animal impound
11:19 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic / no assault
11:22 p.m. — Orv Course, assisting other agencies
Thursday, July 16
8:49 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespass, verbal warning
9:22 a.m. — traffic accident / hit and run, inactive case
11:34 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident, city report
12:08 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident / private property
1:14 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., fraud
1:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
3:19 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
4:08 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., welfare check
4:25 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident, city report
4:50 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicion person/vehicle
6:17 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., information
6:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance
6:26 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism
6:30 p.m. — S. Pierre St., property found
6:55 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment
8:16 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., harassment
9:32 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil / non-criminal
11:58 p.m. — Riggs Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
