Wednesday, July 15

12:10 a.m. — E. Cabot St., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning

7:40 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

9:08 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/private property

9:49 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

10:08 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., narcotics & drugs

1:21 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic / no assault

3:42 p.m. — W. 3rd St., civil / non-criminal

4:06 p.m. — Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

4:45 p.m. — Surrey Rd., assisting other agencies

6:40 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

8:31 p.m. — Abbey Rd., alarms

8:51 p.m. — S. Henry St., animal complaints, animal impound

11:19 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., domestic / no assault

11:22 p.m. — Orv Course, assisting other agencies

Thursday, July 16

8:49 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., trespass, verbal warning

9:22 a.m. — traffic accident / hit and run, inactive case

11:34 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic accident, city report

12:08 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident / private property

1:14 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., fraud

1:59 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

3:19 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

4:08 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., welfare check

4:25 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic accident, city report

4:50 p.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicion person/vehicle

6:17 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., information

6:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance

6:26 p.m. — W. 2nd St., vandalism

6:30 p.m. — S. Pierre St., property found

6:55 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., harassment

8:16 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., harassment

9:32 p.m. — Marina Ave., civil / non-criminal

11:58 p.m. — Riggs Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

