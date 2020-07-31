Wednesday, July 29
1:51 a.m. — Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies
3:35 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., extra patrol
9:05 a.m. — S. Central Ave., vandalism, inactive case
10:01 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
10:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
10:32 a.m. — E. Irwin St., parking complaint/enforcement
10:58 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
12:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal
2:17 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:21 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
4:57 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., theft, unfounded
6:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
6:40 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
6:42 p.m. — Mellette Ave., animal complaint, unfounded
7:31 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint
7:37 p.m. — E. Park St., code enforcement issue
7:51 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
8:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., intoxicated person
10:16 p.m. — Hilltop Dr., animal missing
10:56 p.m. — Sheila Dr., alarms
Thursday, July 30
12:15 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
12:17 a.m. — S. Pierre St., public fight
1:50 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
7:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., motorist assist
9:02 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
9:38 a.m. — Airport Rd., information
11:42 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., fraud
12:31 p.m. — S. Henry St., assisting other agencies
2:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found child, unfounded
2:59 p.m. — S. Central Ave., harassment
3:50 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
6:22 p.m. — US Highway 14, assisting other agencies
11:05 p.m. — E. Green St., disturbing the peace
11:35 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
