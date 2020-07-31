Wednesday, July 29

1:51 a.m. — Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies

3:35 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., extra patrol

9:05 a.m. — S. Central Ave., vandalism, inactive case

10:01 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

10:15 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

10:32 a.m. — E. Irwin St., parking complaint/enforcement

10:58 a.m. — E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

12:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal

2:17 p.m. — S. Central Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:21 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

4:57 p.m. — N. Washington Ave., theft, unfounded

6:28 p.m. — S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies

6:40 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

6:42 p.m. — Mellette Ave., animal complaint, unfounded

7:31 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint

7:37 p.m. — E. Park St., code enforcement issue

7:51 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

8:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., intoxicated person

10:16 p.m. — Hilltop Dr., animal missing

10:56 p.m. — Sheila Dr., alarms

Thursday, July 30

12:15 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies

12:17 a.m. — S. Pierre St., public fight

1:50 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

7:27 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., motorist assist

9:02 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

9:38 a.m. — Airport Rd., information

11:42 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., fraud

12:31 p.m. — S. Henry St., assisting other agencies

2:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., found child, unfounded

2:59 p.m. — S. Central Ave., harassment

3:50 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

6:22 p.m. — US Highway 14, assisting other agencies

11:05 p.m. — E. Green St., disturbing the peace

11:35 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments