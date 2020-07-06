Friday, July 3
12:00 a.m. — E 5th St., fireworks
3:56 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
8:44 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found
10:28 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
10:28 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
10:31 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call, animal impounded
12:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft, citation issued
1:22 p.m. — E. Park St., extra patrol
1:48 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
2:27 p.m.- S. Pierre St., property lost
2:45 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., lock out/lock in
3:05 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint
3:43 p.m. — E. 4th St., disorderly conduct
5:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case
6:50 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., information
6:56 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks
7:05 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
7:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
7:22 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., missing person-adult
7:54 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., welfare check
7:59 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
8:00 p.m.- E. Park St., intoxicated person
8:16 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
8:55 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
8:57 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint
9:04 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks
9:29 p.m. — E. Pawn St., fireworks
10:03 p.m. — Duluth Ave., animal complaint
10:05 p.m. — Fairway Dr., animal found
11:01 p.m. — N. Airport Rd., animal found
11:10 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks
Saturday, July 4
12:26 a.m. — S. Ree St., fireworks
12:48 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
1:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., fireworks
1:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., fireworks
1:21 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault
4:00 a.m. — Grand Ave., assisting other agencies
7:36 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
10:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
11:07 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal found, animal impounded
1:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
1:44 p.m.- Country Dr., animal complaint
2:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
2:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
4:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
4:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:50 p.m. — Bridgeview Ave., assisting other agencies
6:57 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
7:02 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:03 p.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check
8:00 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
8:32 p.m.- W. Elizabeth St., fireworks
9:53 p.m. — E. 6th Ave., assisting other agencies
9:53 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
10:10 p.m. — Polaris Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
10:21 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks
10:44 p.m. — Sunset Dr., fireworks
10:45 p.m. — SD Highway 1804, assisting other agencies
10:53 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks
10:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
10:57 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
11:10 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
11:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., outside fire
11:45 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fireworks, citation issued
11:46 p.m. — Northstar Ave., welfare check
11:54 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
11:56 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal missing
Sunday, July 5
12:06 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
12:08 a.m. — Sunset Dr., fireworks
12:09 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms
12:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms
12:17 a.m. — Case Dr., fireworks, verbal warning issued
12:35 a.m. — Callaway Ct., suspicious person/vehicle
1:11 a.m. — E. Franklin St., fireworks, verbal warning issued
1:59 a.m. — Skerrols St., assisting other agencies
5:53 a.m.- E. Park St., fireworks, citation issued
7:44 a.m.- S. Highland Ave., property found
8:03 a.m. — W. Seneca St., intoxicated person
9:36 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., civil/non-criminal
10:17 a.m. -N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person.vehicle
11:37 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
12:04 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., vandalism, citation issued
12:21 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., assisting other agencies
12:58 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies
1:17 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., found bike
1:49 p.m. — River Ln, welfare check
2:28 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
2:41 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks
3:13 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint
3:51 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
5:24 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., intoxicated person
6:16 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
9:09 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:11 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., fireworks
9:35 p.m — E. Humboldt St., fireworks
9:42 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fireworks
9:44 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., fireworks
9:45 p.m. — Coyote St., fireworks
10:02 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks, verbal warning issued
10:03 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., fireworks
10:06 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks, verbal warning issued
10:21 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued
10:38 p.m. — Robinson Ave., fireworks
10:40 p.m. — E. Erskine Ave., fireworks
11:00 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., fireworks, verbal warning issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
