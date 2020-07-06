Friday, July 3

12:00 a.m. — E 5th St., fireworks

3:56 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

8:44 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found

10:28 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

10:28 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

10:31 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., animal call, animal impounded

12:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., theft, citation issued

1:22 p.m. — E. Park St., extra patrol

1:48 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

2:27 p.m.- S. Pierre St., property lost

2:45 p.m.- E. Capitol Ave., lock out/lock in

3:05 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint

3:43 p.m. — E. 4th St., disorderly conduct

5:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, inactive case

6:50 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., information

6:56 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks

7:05 p.m. — Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

7:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

7:22 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., missing person-adult

7:54 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., welfare check

7:59 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

8:00 p.m.- E. Park St., intoxicated person

8:16 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

8:55 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

8:57 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint

9:04 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks

9:29 p.m. — E. Pawn St., fireworks

10:03 p.m. — Duluth Ave., animal complaint

10:05 p.m. — Fairway Dr., animal found

11:01 p.m. — N. Airport Rd., animal found

11:10 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks

Saturday, July 4

12:26 a.m. — S. Ree St., fireworks

12:48 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

1:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., fireworks

1:18 a.m. — S. Pierre St., fireworks

1:21 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault

4:00 a.m. — Grand Ave., assisting other agencies

7:36 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

10:42 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

11:07 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal found, animal impounded

1:33 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

1:44 p.m.- Country Dr., animal complaint

2:03 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

2:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

4:15 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

4:52 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

6:50 p.m. — Bridgeview Ave., assisting other agencies

6:57 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

7:02 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:03 p.m. — S. Pierre St., welfare check

8:00 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

8:32 p.m.- W. Elizabeth St., fireworks

9:53 p.m. — E. 6th Ave., assisting other agencies

9:53 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

10:10 p.m. — Polaris Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

10:21 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks

10:44 p.m. — Sunset Dr., fireworks

10:45 p.m. — SD Highway 1804, assisting other agencies

10:53 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks

10:55 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

10:57 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

11:10 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

11:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., outside fire

11:45 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fireworks, citation issued

11:46 p.m. — Northstar Ave., welfare check

11:54 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

11:56 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal missing

Sunday, July 5

12:06 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

12:08 a.m. — Sunset Dr., fireworks

12:09 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms

12:11 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., alarms

12:17 a.m. — Case Dr., fireworks, verbal warning issued

12:35 a.m. — Callaway Ct., suspicious person/vehicle

1:11 a.m. — E. Franklin St., fireworks, verbal warning issued

1:59 a.m. — Skerrols St., assisting other agencies

5:53 a.m.- E. Park St., fireworks, citation issued

7:44 a.m.- S. Highland Ave., property found

8:03 a.m. — W. Seneca St., intoxicated person

9:36 a.m. — Lakeview Ct., civil/non-criminal

10:17 a.m. -N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person.vehicle

11:37 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

12:04 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., vandalism, citation issued

12:21 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., assisting other agencies

12:58 p.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies

1:17 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., found bike

1:49 p.m. — River Ln, welfare check

2:28 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

2:41 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fireworks

3:13 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint

3:51 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

5:24 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., intoxicated person

6:16 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

9:09 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:11 p.m. — S. Hayes Ave., fireworks

9:35 p.m — E. Humboldt St., fireworks

9:42 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., fireworks

9:44 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., fireworks

9:45 p.m. — Coyote St., fireworks

10:02 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks, verbal warning issued

10:03 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., fireworks

10:06 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks, verbal warning issued

10:21 p.m. — N. Jackson Ave., fireworks, verbal warning issued

10:38 p.m. — Robinson Ave., fireworks

10:40 p.m. — E. Erskine Ave., fireworks

11:00 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., fireworks, verbal warning issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

