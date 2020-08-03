Friday, July 31

1:28 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance

5:30 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

9:04 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies, officer closed

10:19 a.m. — W. 7th St., vandalism, unfounded

10:50 a.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:09 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., fraud

12:18 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal

12:25 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/city report

2:22 p.m. — Airport Rd., civil/non-criminal

3:23 p.m.- E. SD Highway 34, public services

3:24 p.m. — E. Park St., fraud

3:38 p.m. — S. Pierre St., civil/non-criminal

4:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information

5:36 p.m. — E. Church St., theft, inactive case

6:08 p.m. — E. Park St., extra patrol

6:29 p.m. — River Rd., alarms

7:08 p.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle

7:11 p.m. — W. 3rd St., code enforcement issue

7:42 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., all other

10:02 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

11:38 p.m. — Hampton Dr., welfare check

Saturday, August 1

12:35 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

12:41 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

9:35 a.m. — Lincoln Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:55 a.m. — E. Elizabeth St., civil/non-criminal

10:01 a.m.- N. Garfield Ave., information

10:08 a.m. — W. Oak St., animal complaint

10:51 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

11:52 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., animal complaint

11:52 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:00 p.m. — E. Robinson Ave., animal complaint

1:41 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., found child

1:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, citation issued

2:59 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

3:00 p.m. — Sibert Pl., family & children

4:47 p.m — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct

7:33 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

11:36 p.m .- W. Sioux Ave., alarms

Sunday, August 2

1:23 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

3:43 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

10:21 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

2:48 p.m. — N.1st St., assisting other agencies

5:59 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal found, animal impounded

6:14 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

7:37 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., extra patrol

7:48 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., found bike

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

