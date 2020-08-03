Friday, July 31
1:28 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance
5:30 a.m. — N. Tyler Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
9:04 a.m. — E. Park St., assisting other agencies, officer closed
10:19 a.m. — W. 7th St., vandalism, unfounded
10:50 a.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:09 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., fraud
12:18 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., civil/non-criminal
12:25 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/city report
2:22 p.m. — Airport Rd., civil/non-criminal
3:23 p.m.- E. SD Highway 34, public services
3:24 p.m. — E. Park St., fraud
3:38 p.m. — S. Pierre St., civil/non-criminal
4:12 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., information
5:36 p.m. — E. Church St., theft, inactive case
6:08 p.m. — E. Park St., extra patrol
6:29 p.m. — River Rd., alarms
7:08 p.m. — S. Ree St., suspicious person/vehicle
7:11 p.m. — W. 3rd St., code enforcement issue
7:42 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., all other
10:02 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:38 p.m. — Hampton Dr., welfare check
Saturday, August 1
12:35 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
12:41 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
9:35 a.m. — Lincoln Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:55 a.m. — E. Elizabeth St., civil/non-criminal
10:01 a.m.- N. Garfield Ave., information
10:08 a.m. — W. Oak St., animal complaint
10:51 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
11:52 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., animal complaint
11:52 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:00 p.m. — E. Robinson Ave., animal complaint
1:41 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., found child
1:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property, citation issued
2:59 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
3:00 p.m. — Sibert Pl., family & children
4:47 p.m — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
7:33 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
11:36 p.m .- W. Sioux Ave., alarms
Sunday, August 2
1:23 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
3:43 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
10:21 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
2:48 p.m. — N.1st St., assisting other agencies
5:59 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal found, animal impounded
6:14 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
7:37 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., extra patrol
7:48 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., found bike
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.