Monday, July 6
1:38 a.m.- N. Huron Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
2:48 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
4:27 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued
8:11 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms, unfounded
9:38 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
10:14 a.m. — E. Park St., information
4:09 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
5:06 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
7:19 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
9:05 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
9:06 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., found bike, unfounded
9:48 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal call
10:25 p.m. — Bulow Dr., fireworks, verbal warning issued
11:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
Tuesday, July 7
12:08 a.m. — Hustan Ave.,assisting other agencies
5:50 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, verbal warning issued
7:11 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
8:14 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
9:28 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass
9:42 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint
10:40 a.m. — N. Highway 1804, animal complaint
1:06 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
6:36 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
7:21 p.m. — W. 4th St., civil/non-criminal
8:34 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded
9:37 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unfounded
10:26 p.m. — W. 2nd St., breathing problems
10:43 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., sick person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
