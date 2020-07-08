Monday, July 6

1:38 a.m.- N. Huron Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

2:48 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct

4:27 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report, citation issued

8:11 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., alarms, unfounded

9:38 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

10:14 a.m. — E. Park St., information

4:09 p.m. — N. Taylor Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

5:06 p.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

7:19 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

9:05 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

9:06 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., found bike, unfounded

9:48 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., animal call

10:25 p.m. — Bulow Dr., fireworks, verbal warning issued

11:20 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check

Tuesday, July 7

12:08 a.m. — Hustan Ave.,assisting other agencies

5:50 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, verbal warning issued

7:11 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

8:14 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

9:28 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass

9:42 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint

10:40 a.m. — N. Highway 1804, animal complaint

1:06 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

6:36 p.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

7:21 p.m. — W. 4th St., civil/non-criminal

8:34 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unfounded

9:37 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, unfounded

10:26 p.m. — W. 2nd St., breathing problems

10:43 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., sick person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

