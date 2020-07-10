Wednesday, July 8
11:13 a.m. - Flying J in Rapid City, assisting other agencies
12:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., public services
3:04 p.m. - Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
4:14 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
5:50 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., animal/non-domestic
6:11 p.m. - E. Kay St., assisting other agencies
6:49 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
7:06 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., extra patrol
7:26 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in
10:12 p.m.- Marina Ave., disorderly conduct
10:46 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
11:29 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
Thursday, July 9
7:34 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
9:42 a.m. - S. Jackson Ave., welfare check
9:58 a.m. - S. Van Buren Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
10:20 a.m. - S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person
10:37 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found
10:46 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
5:40 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint
9:45 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
