Wednesday, July 8

11:13 a.m. - Flying J in Rapid City, assisting other agencies

12:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., public services

3:04 p.m. - Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

4:14 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

5:50 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., animal/non-domestic

6:11 p.m. - E. Kay St., assisting other agencies

6:49 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

7:06 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., extra patrol

7:26 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in

10:12 p.m.- Marina Ave., disorderly conduct

10:46 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

11:29 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

Thursday, July 9

7:34 a.m. - E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

9:42 a.m. - S. Jackson Ave., welfare check

9:58 a.m. - S. Van Buren Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

10:20 a.m. - S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person

10:37 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found

10:46 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

5:40 p.m. - E. Park St., traffic complaint

9:45 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

