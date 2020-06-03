Monday, June 1

12:10 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., traffic enforcement

2:47 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

7:33 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

8:34 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found, inactive case

12:38 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., public fight, unfounded

1:49 p.m.. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

2:44 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

5:04 p.m. — E. Franklin St., traffic accident/city report

8:30 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., vandalism, inactive case

10:02 p.m. — Ree St., information

10:22 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

11:28 p.m. — E. Erskine St., disorderly conduct

Tuesday, June 2

12:43 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal

2:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave. alarms

6:58 a.m. — Highway 14, welfare check

9:50 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms

10:37 a.m. — Mud Rd., property lost, inactive case

12:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., outside fire

1:00 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., fraud

1:47 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

1:57 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicion

2:56 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., narcotics & drugs

4:17 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

10:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:56 p.m.. — Venus St., extra patrol

11:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

