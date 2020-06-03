Monday, June 1
12:10 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., traffic enforcement
2:47 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
7:33 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
8:34 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found, inactive case
12:38 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., public fight, unfounded
1:49 p.m.. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
2:44 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:04 p.m. — E. Franklin St., traffic accident/city report
8:30 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., vandalism, inactive case
10:02 p.m. — Ree St., information
10:22 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
11:28 p.m. — E. Erskine St., disorderly conduct
Tuesday, June 2
12:43 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, civil/non-criminal
2:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave. alarms
6:58 a.m. — Highway 14, welfare check
9:50 a.m. — S. Pierre St., alarms
10:37 a.m. — Mud Rd., property lost, inactive case
12:54 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., outside fire
1:00 p.m. — E. Summit Ave., fraud
1:47 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check
1:57 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicion
2:56 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., narcotics & drugs
4:17 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:41 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:56 p.m.. — Venus St., extra patrol
11:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
