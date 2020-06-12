Wednesday, June 10
1:36 a.m. — W. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies
9:49 a.m. — S. Pierre St., motorist assist
11:32 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., public services
12:55 p.m — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:36 p.m. — S. Henry St., theft, inactive case
3:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
8:40 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal
9:42 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., welfare check
Thursday, June 11
4:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute, unfounded
7:15 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., civil/non-criminal
9:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
10:44 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/no assault
11:01 a.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
12:02 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., convulsions/seizure
12:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fall- back injury
12:38 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint
1:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:50 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., public services
5:32 p.m. — S. Central Ave., burglary
5:41 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal
5:54 p.m. — Airport Rd., traffic complaint
8:24 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
9:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., family & children
9:56 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
11:01 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct
11:18 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
