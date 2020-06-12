Wednesday, June 10

1:36 a.m. — W. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies

9:49 a.m. — S. Pierre St., motorist assist

11:32 a.m. — W. Missouri Ave., public services

12:55 p.m — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:36 p.m. — S. Henry St., theft, inactive case

3:53 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

8:40 p.m. — E. Pleasant Dr., civil/non-criminal

9:42 p.m. — S. Madison Ave., welfare check

Thursday, June 11

4:27 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute, unfounded

7:15 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:26 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

10:44 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/no assault

11:01 a.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

12:02 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., convulsions/seizure

12:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., fall- back injury

12:38 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint

1:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:50 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., public services

5:32 p.m. — S. Central Ave., burglary

5:41 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., civil/non-criminal

5:54 p.m. — Airport Rd., traffic complaint

8:24 p.m. — N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies

9:55 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., family & children

9:56 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

11:01 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., disorderly conduct

11:18 p.m. — E. Park St., fireworks

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments