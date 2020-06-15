Friday, June 12
12:45 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., assault, inactive case
1:33 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault
6:44 a.m. - Plum Dr., animal/non-domestic
8:21 a.m. - Chapelle Rd., assisting other agencies
10:19 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., property found
11:39 a.m. - S. Yankton Ave., information
12:32 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
12:55 p.m. - Linnell St., assisting other agencies
3:02 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property
4:17 p.m. - Vista Loop, animal complaints
5:16 p.m. - W. 5th St., fraud, inactive case
5:36 p.m.- E. Dakota Ave., burglary, inactive case
7:48 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
8:09 p.m. - E. Seneca St., information
8:51 p.m. - Marina Ave., traffic complaint
11:19 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
Saturday, June 13
12:31 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
2:54 a.m. - E. Church St., welfare check
4:55 a.m. - N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
7:05 a.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint
9:08 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
9:35 a.m. - N. Tyler Ave., animal missing
9:45 a.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint
10:47 a.m. - Crested Ave., welfare check
12:32 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
3:15 p.m. - N. Fir St., intoxicated person
7:44 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., fraud, inactive case
10:47 p.m. - S. .Taylor Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:00 p.m. - S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct
11:45 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
Sunday, June 14
12:13 a.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
9:41 a.m. - Truck Stop Ave., intoxicated person
9:51 a.m. - S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person
11:56 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal complaint
11:57 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
3:38 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
4:07 p.m. - River Rd., animal call
5:10 p.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning issued
5:21 p.m. - N. Central Ave., animal call
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
