Friday, June 12

12:45 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., assault, inactive case

1:33 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., domestic/no assault

6:44 a.m. - Plum Dr., animal/non-domestic

8:21 a.m. - Chapelle Rd., assisting other agencies

10:19 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., property found

11:39 a.m. - S. Yankton Ave., information

12:32 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

12:55 p.m. - Linnell St., assisting other agencies

3:02 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property

4:17 p.m. - Vista Loop, animal complaints

5:16 p.m. - W. 5th St., fraud, inactive case

5:36 p.m.- E. Dakota Ave., burglary, inactive case

7:48 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

8:09 p.m. - E. Seneca St., information

8:51 p.m. - Marina Ave., traffic complaint

11:19 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct

Saturday, June 13

12:31 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

2:54 a.m. - E. Church St., welfare check

4:55 a.m. - N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

7:05 a.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint

9:08 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

9:35 a.m. - N. Tyler Ave., animal missing

9:45 a.m. - US Highway 14, traffic complaint

10:47 a.m. - Crested Ave., welfare check

12:32 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

3:15 p.m. - N. Fir St., intoxicated person

7:44 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., fraud, inactive case

10:47 p.m. - S. .Taylor Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:00 p.m. - S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct

11:45 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

Sunday, June 14

12:13 a.m. - S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

9:41 a.m. - Truck Stop Ave., intoxicated person

9:51 a.m. - S. Pawnee St., intoxicated person

11:56 a.m. - E. Sully Ave., animal complaint

11:57 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

3:38 p.m. - W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

4:07 p.m. - River Rd., animal call

5:10 p.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement, verbal warning issued

5:21 p.m. - N. Central Ave., animal call

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

