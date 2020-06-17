Monday, June 15

4:22 a.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

6:00 a.m. - W. Missouri Ave., domestic-family dispute, unfounded

8:24 a.m. - E. 4th St., vandalism

9:03 a.m. - Stanton Dr., assisting other agencies

9:08 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded

9:25 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case

11:42 a.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct

11:46 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

12:39 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

1:40 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

1:54 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

2:39 p.m. - S. Brule St., civil/non-criminal

3:04 p.m. - E. Park St., information

4:00 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found

5:57 p.m .- E. Humboldt St., welfare check

7:19 p.m. - Highway 34, assisting other agencies

9:17 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found

9:44 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

10:52 p.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., smoke odor

11:07 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

Tuesday, June 16

6:16 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

7:59 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

9:17 a.m - Plum Dr., parking complaint/enforcement

10:09 a.m. - S. Brule Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:39 a.m. - E. Park St., information

11:53 a.m. - 4th St., Signal 2

11:56 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., domestic/family dispute

2:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., trespass, verbal warning issued

3:30 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., liquor law violation, citation issued

5:08 p.m. - N. Central Ave., welfare check

5:49 p.m.- S. Jackson Ave., trespass

5:56 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., animal/non-domestic

7:53 p.m. - Valentine, information

8:22 p.m. - Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

