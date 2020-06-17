Monday, June 15
4:22 a.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
6:00 a.m. - W. Missouri Ave., domestic-family dispute, unfounded
8:24 a.m. - E. 4th St., vandalism
9:03 a.m. - Stanton Dr., assisting other agencies
9:08 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
9:25 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case
11:42 a.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct
11:46 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
12:39 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
1:40 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
1:54 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
2:39 p.m. - S. Brule St., civil/non-criminal
3:04 p.m. - E. Park St., information
4:00 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found
5:57 p.m .- E. Humboldt St., welfare check
7:19 p.m. - Highway 34, assisting other agencies
9:17 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., property found
9:44 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:52 p.m. - S. Buchanan Ave., smoke odor
11:07 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
Tuesday, June 16
6:16 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
7:59 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
9:17 a.m - Plum Dr., parking complaint/enforcement
10:09 a.m. - S. Brule Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:39 a.m. - E. Park St., information
11:53 a.m. - 4th St., Signal 2
11:56 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., domestic/family dispute
2:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., trespass, verbal warning issued
3:30 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., liquor law violation, citation issued
5:08 p.m. - N. Central Ave., welfare check
5:49 p.m.- S. Jackson Ave., trespass
5:56 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., animal/non-domestic
7:53 p.m. - Valentine, information
8:22 p.m. - Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.