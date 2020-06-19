Wednesday, June 17

8:24 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

9:37 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

10:55 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

10:59 a.m. — E. Erskine St., code enforcement issue

11:10 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

1:47 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

3:42 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:23 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic

8:29 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

10:59 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., family & children

11:17 p.m. — Ree St., welfare check

Thursday, June 18

7:03 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing

7:38 a.m. — I-90, assisting other agencies

8:18 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., code enforcement issue

9:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., hazardous materials

12:17 p.m.- E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

12:48 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

12:58 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

1:03 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, unfounded

1:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

4:59 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

6:21 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report

6:52 p.m.- E. Park St., information

9:36 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace

9:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

