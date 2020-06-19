Wednesday, June 17
8:24 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
9:37 a.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
10:55 a.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
10:59 a.m. — E. Erskine St., code enforcement issue
11:10 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
1:47 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
3:42 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:23 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic
8:29 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
10:59 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., family & children
11:17 p.m. — Ree St., welfare check
Thursday, June 18
7:03 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal missing
7:38 a.m. — I-90, assisting other agencies
8:18 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., code enforcement issue
9:49 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., hazardous materials
12:17 p.m.- E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
12:48 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
12:58 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
1:03 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms, unfounded
1:58 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
4:59 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
6:21 p.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
6:52 p.m.- E. Park St., information
9:36 p.m. — E. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace
9:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:00 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
