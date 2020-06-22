Friday, June 19
8:09 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal surrendered, animal impound
9:54 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/ no assault
10:05 a.m. — Central Ave., assisting other agencies
10:50 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
12:06 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., welfare check
12:49 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
1:41 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/non-report
2:26 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
4:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non-criminal
4:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
7:30 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint
7:41 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., narcotics & drugs
10: 26 p.m.- W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious package/item
Saturday, June 20
12:28 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
3:32 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., burglary, inactive case
3:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
8:07 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., animal complaint
9:26 a.m. — Izaak Walton Rd., information, unfounded
9:43 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass, verbal warning issued
11:07 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
11:16 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies
11:53 a.m. — Van Buren St., animal complaint
1:45 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint
2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., information
3:40 p.m. — Poplar St., animal missing
4:01 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family & children
6:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
7:34 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., family & children
8:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
9:13 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found
9:16 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., traffic complaint
11:04 p.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint
11:22 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
11:24 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check
11:46 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
Sunday, June 21
12:00 a.m. — W. Highway 34, traffic complaint, unfounded
12:27 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
1:29 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued
9:55 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies
11:30 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance
1:21 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., extra patrol
5:16 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., suspicion
6:57 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
7:14 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
