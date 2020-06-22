Friday, June 19

8:09 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal surrendered, animal impound

9:54 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., domestic/ no assault

10:05 a.m. — Central Ave., assisting other agencies

10:50 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case

12:06 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., welfare check

12:49 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

1:41 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/non-report

2:26 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

4:12 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., civil/non-criminal

4:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

7:30 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint

7:41 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., narcotics & drugs

10: 26 p.m.- W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious package/item

Saturday, June 20

12:28 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

3:32 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., burglary, inactive case

3:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

8:07 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., animal complaint

9:26 a.m. — Izaak Walton Rd., information, unfounded

9:43 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., trespass, verbal warning issued

11:07 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

11:16 a.m. — Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies

11:53 a.m. — Van Buren St., animal complaint

1:45 p.m. — E. 4th St., traffic complaint

2:39 p.m. — E. Park St., information

3:40 p.m. — Poplar St., animal missing

4:01 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family & children

6:22 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

7:34 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., family & children

8:31 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

9:13 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, property found

9:16 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., traffic complaint

11:04 p.m. — Callaway Ct., animal complaint

11:22 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

11:24 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., welfare check

11:46 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct

Sunday, June 21

12:00 a.m. — W. Highway 34, traffic complaint, unfounded

12:27 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

1:29 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning issued

9:55 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., assisting other agencies

11:30 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, church fund assistance

1:21 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., extra patrol

5:16 p.m. — Kennedy Dr., suspicion

6:57 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

7:14 p.m. — E. Park St., animal complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

