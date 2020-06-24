Monday, June 22

8:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

8:25 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in

8:32 a.m. — Humboldt St., animal call

9:20 a.m. — S. Robert St., accident/other

10:34 a.m. — S. Pierre St., harassment

3:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

5:50 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., property found

6:03 p.m. — E. Irwin St., family & children

7:12 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal

11:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

Tuesday, June 23

12:04 a.m. — E. Marina Ave., animal/non-domestic

11:34 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft, inactive case

2:53 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

5:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

5:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., animal call

5:29 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

6:28 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information

9:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information

11:56 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

