Monday, June 22
8:15 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
8:25 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., lock out/lock in
8:32 a.m. — Humboldt St., animal call
9:20 a.m. — S. Robert St., accident/other
10:34 a.m. — S. Pierre St., harassment
3:48 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:50 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., property found
6:03 p.m. — E. Irwin St., family & children
7:12 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
11:18 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
Tuesday, June 23
12:04 a.m. — E. Marina Ave., animal/non-domestic
11:34 a.m. — N. Huron Ave., theft, inactive case
2:53 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
5:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
5:23 p.m. — Airport Rd., animal call
5:29 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
6:28 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, information
9:18 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information
11:56 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.