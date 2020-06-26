Wednesday, June 24
10:50 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check, verbal warning issued
10:54 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal missing
11:18 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
2:26 p.m. — Airport Rd., public services
3:19 p.m. — N. Bluff Ave., assisting other agencies
4:05 p.m. — Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies
7:11 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
10:13 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:44 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal complaint
11:55 p.m. — S. Central Ave., church fund assistance
Thursday, June 25
6:33 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic
7:07 a.m. — Tyler St., parking complaint/enforcement
9:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal/non-domestic
12:30 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
1:15 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded
1:25 p.m. — S. Taylor St., suspicion
3:20 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
4:19 p.m. — Mac Ln., suspicious person/vehicle
6:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
6:22 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint
6:54 p.m. — W. 2nd St., welfare check
7:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
7:06 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property
8:32 p.m. — Marina Ave., welfare check
10:46 p.m .- E. Cabot St., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
