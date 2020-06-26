Wednesday, June 24

10:50 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., welfare check, verbal warning issued

10:54 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal missing

11:18 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

2:26 p.m. — Airport Rd., public services

3:19 p.m. — N. Bluff Ave., assisting other agencies

4:05 p.m. — Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies

7:11 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

10:13 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:44 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., animal complaint

11:55 p.m. — S. Central Ave., church fund assistance

Thursday, June 25

6:33 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal/non-domestic

7:07 a.m. — Tyler St., parking complaint/enforcement

9:36 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal/non-domestic

12:30 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

1:15 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaint, animal impounded

1:25 p.m. — S. Taylor St., suspicion

3:20 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

4:19 p.m. — Mac Ln., suspicious person/vehicle

6:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

6:22 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint

6:54 p.m. — W. 2nd St., welfare check

7:01 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

7:06 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., traffic accident/private property

8:32 p.m. — Marina Ave., welfare check

10:46 p.m .- E. Cabot St., suspicious person/vehicle, unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

