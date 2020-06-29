Friday, June 26

5:57 a.m. — Governor’s Dr., welfare check

7:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicion

9:31 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

10:47 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

10:52 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information

11:37 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

12:09 p.m. — E. Park St., public services

12:24 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

1:26 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services

2:57 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal missing

3:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint

3:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

5:37 p.m. — Grand Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:24 p.m. — Riggs Dr., animal complaint, animal impounded

11:12 p.m. — N. Evans St., animal complaint, animal impounded

11:28 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

Saturday, June 27

9:01 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

10:18 a.m. — N. Waldron St., assisting other agencies

12:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded

12:39 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint

2:05 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

2:42 p.m. — N. SD Highway 1804, civil/non-criminal

4:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., welfare check

4:26 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint

4:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

6:07 p.m. — S. Henry St., information

9:22 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

10:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault

11:02 p.m. — Manchester Dr., family & children

Sunday, June 28

12:57 a.m. — S. Pierre St., public fight

1:23 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

2:17 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., public fight, unfounded

7:46 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident-other

8:54 a.m. — Kay St., welfare check

10:49 a.m. — Manchester Dr., civil/non-criminal

2:01 p.m. — W. Seneca St., animal complaint

2:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

3:45 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance

4:57 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

5:20 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check

5:49 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal complaint

7:38 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol

10:31 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

