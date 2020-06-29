Friday, June 26
5:57 a.m. — Governor’s Dr., welfare check
7:24 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., suspicion
9:31 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
10:47 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
10:52 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information
11:37 a.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
12:09 p.m. — E. Park St., public services
12:24 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
1:26 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, public services
2:57 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., animal missing
3:07 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint
3:25 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
5:37 p.m. — Grand Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:24 p.m. — Riggs Dr., animal complaint, animal impounded
11:12 p.m. — N. Evans St., animal complaint, animal impounded
11:28 p.m. — S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
Saturday, June 27
9:01 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
10:18 a.m. — N. Waldron St., assisting other agencies
12:37 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms, unfounded
12:39 p.m.- N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
2:05 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
2:42 p.m. — N. SD Highway 1804, civil/non-criminal
4:14 p.m. — W. Missouri Ave., welfare check
4:26 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint
4:54 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:07 p.m. — S. Henry St., information
9:22 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
10:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., domestic/no assault
11:02 p.m. — Manchester Dr., family & children
Sunday, June 28
12:57 a.m. — S. Pierre St., public fight
1:23 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
2:17 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., public fight, unfounded
7:46 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident-other
8:54 a.m. — Kay St., welfare check
10:49 a.m. — Manchester Dr., civil/non-criminal
2:01 p.m. — W. Seneca St., animal complaint
2:54 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
3:45 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., church fund assistance
4:57 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
5:20 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
5:49 p.m. — N. Central Ave., animal complaint
7:38 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., extra patrol
10:31 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
