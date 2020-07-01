Monday, June 29
1:09 a.m. — Hwy. 34, accident
7:41 a.m. — S. Henry St., civil / non-criminal
8:23 a.m. — N. Sioux Ave., information
9:01 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing
11:23 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal call
12:42 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
1:27 p.m. — E. Dakota St., mischief
2:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
3:01 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., accident
8:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident / state / injury
8:31 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief
9: 35 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks
9:50 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks
9:53 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal complaints
11:10 p.m. — Marina Ave., fireworks
11:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
Tuesday, June 30
1: 56 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disturbing the peace
10:42 a.m. — Marina Ave., harassment
1:18 p.m. — information
1:26 p.m. — Riggs Drive, property lost
3:58 p.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies
4:07 p.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, information
4:29 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
6:00 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
8:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
9:07 p.m. — E. Fifth St., disorderly conduct
9:11 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks
9:25 p.m. — E. Central Ave., fireworks
9:50 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., fireworks
9:53 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms
10:02 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal complaints
10:13 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., fireworks
10:26 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks
10:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks
10:39 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
11:13 p.m. — N. VanBuren St., fireworks
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
