Monday, June 29

1:09 a.m. — Hwy. 34, accident

7:41 a.m. — S. Henry St., civil / non-criminal

8:23 a.m. — N. Sioux Ave., information

9:01 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal missing

11:23 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal call

12:42 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

1:27 p.m. — E. Dakota St., mischief

2:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

3:01 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., accident

8:12 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident / state / injury

8:31 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., mischief

9: 35 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks

9:50 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks

9:53 p.m. — E. Humboldt St., animal complaints

11:10 p.m. — Marina Ave., fireworks

11:25 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

Tuesday, June 30

1: 56 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disturbing the peace

10:42 a.m. — Marina Ave., harassment

1:18 p.m. — information

1:26 p.m. — Riggs Drive, property lost

3:58 p.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, assisting other agencies

4:07 p.m. — E. SD Hwy. 34, information

4:29 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

6:00 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., welfare check

8:06 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

9:07 p.m. — E. Fifth St., disorderly conduct

9:11 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks

9:25 p.m. — E. Central Ave., fireworks

9:50 p.m. — S. Yankton Ave., fireworks

9:53 p.m. — E. 4th St., alarms

10:02 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., animal complaints

10:13 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., fireworks

10:26 p.m. — E. Erskine St., fireworks

10:31 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., fireworks

10:39 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

11:13 p.m. — N. VanBuren St., fireworks

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

