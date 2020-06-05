Wednesday, June 3

9:27 a.m. - N. Jackson Ave., fraud

9:54 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

10:27 a.m. - Stanton Ave., fraud

12:02 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct

1:05 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property

1:14 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/family dispute

2:50 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:01 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

4:14 p.m .- S. Brule St., assisting other agencies

4:21 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

6:30 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost, inactive case

6:44 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint, animal impounded

8:57 p.m. - S. Harrison Ave., welfare check

9:13 p.m. - S. Henry St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

11:59 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies

Thursday, June 4

12:36 a.m. - Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

1:52 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

3:51 a.m. - S. Coteau St., suspicious person/vehicle

5:35 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., theft

11:33 a.m. - E. Park St., civil/non-criminal, unfounded

1:09 p.m.- N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property

2:22 p.m .- E. SD Highway 14, assisting other agencies

3:30 p.m. - Northstar Ave., civil/non-criminal

3:37 p.m. - E. Park St., civil/non-criminal

7:40 p.m. - Highway 14, assisting other agencies

8:14 p.m. - E. 4th St., assisting other agencies

8:48 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

