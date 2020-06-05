Wednesday, June 3
9:27 a.m. - N. Jackson Ave., fraud
9:54 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
10:27 a.m. - Stanton Ave., fraud
12:02 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
1:05 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
1:14 p.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/family dispute
2:50 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:01 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
4:14 p.m .- S. Brule St., assisting other agencies
4:21 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
6:30 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost, inactive case
6:44 p.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint, animal impounded
8:57 p.m. - S. Harrison Ave., welfare check
9:13 p.m. - S. Henry St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
11:59 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., assisting other agencies
Thursday, June 4
12:36 a.m. - Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
1:52 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
3:51 a.m. - S. Coteau St., suspicious person/vehicle
5:35 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., theft
11:33 a.m. - E. Park St., civil/non-criminal, unfounded
1:09 p.m.- N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/private property
2:22 p.m .- E. SD Highway 14, assisting other agencies
3:30 p.m. - Northstar Ave., civil/non-criminal
3:37 p.m. - E. Park St., civil/non-criminal
7:40 p.m. - Highway 14, assisting other agencies
8:14 p.m. - E. 4th St., assisting other agencies
8:48 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.