Friday, June 5

3:23 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

3:28 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

11:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., traffic accident/hit & run

11:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

11:37 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief

12:18 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, citation issued

1:22 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms

6:20 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued

7:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

7:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

7:58 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint

11:43 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

Saturday, June 6

1:05 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., public fight

1:24 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case

6:28 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded

6:47 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information

6:56 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult

9:07 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal

9:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:11 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded

10:49 a.m. — W. 2nd St., animal missing

1:36 p.m. — S. Truman Ave., animal complaint

2:22 p.m. — E. Seneca St., suspicious person/vehicle

4:07 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

4:14 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaint

4:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., narcotics & drugs

6:33 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

7:18 p.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person

9:14 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

10:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

10:34 p.m. — Fairway Dr., welfare check

10:48 p.m. — Mercury St., disorderly conduct

10:54 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

Sunday, June 7

12:47 a.m. — E. Erskine St., suspicious person/vehicle

2:06 a.m. — S. Pierce St., disorderly conduct, unfounded

2:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

3:02 a.m. — Poppy Pl., gun stab incident

3:03 a.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person

3:43 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct

5:38 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

9:46 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., missing person-juvenile

10:00 a.m. — S. Grant Ave., family & children

11:49 a.m. — Marina Ave., intoxicated person

11:54 a.m. — Verendrye Dr., assisting other agencies

1:42 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

2:08 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal call

3:32 p.m. — S. Lowell Ave., assisting other agencies

6:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

8:07 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., public services

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

