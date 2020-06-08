Friday, June 5
3:23 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
3:28 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
11:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., traffic accident/hit & run
11:35 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
11:37 a.m. — S. Washington Ave., mischief
12:18 p.m. — N. Huron Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, citation issued
1:22 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., alarms
6:20 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., traffic accident/state/no injury, citation issued
7:36 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
7:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
7:58 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
11:43 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
Saturday, June 6
1:05 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., public fight
1:24 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., traffic accident/hit & run, inactive case
6:28 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., intoxicated person, unfounded
6:47 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., information
6:56 a.m. — Crested Ave., missing person- adult
9:07 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
9:52 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:11 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
10:49 a.m. — W. 2nd St., animal missing
1:36 p.m. — S. Truman Ave., animal complaint
2:22 p.m. — E. Seneca St., suspicious person/vehicle
4:07 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
4:14 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., animal complaint
4:57 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., narcotics & drugs
6:33 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
7:18 p.m. — S. Henry St., intoxicated person
9:14 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
10:24 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
10:34 p.m. — Fairway Dr., welfare check
10:48 p.m. — Mercury St., disorderly conduct
10:54 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:48 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
Sunday, June 7
12:47 a.m. — E. Erskine St., suspicious person/vehicle
2:06 a.m. — S. Pierce St., disorderly conduct, unfounded
2:09 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
3:02 a.m. — Poppy Pl., gun stab incident
3:03 a.m. — E. 5th St., intoxicated person
3:43 a.m. — S. Brule St., disorderly conduct
5:38 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
9:46 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., missing person-juvenile
10:00 a.m. — S. Grant Ave., family & children
11:49 a.m. — Marina Ave., intoxicated person
11:54 a.m. — Verendrye Dr., assisting other agencies
1:42 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check
2:08 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., animal call
3:32 p.m. — S. Lowell Ave., assisting other agencies
6:04 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
8:07 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., public services
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
