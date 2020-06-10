Monday, June 8
7:59 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., vandalism
9:01 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., welfare check
9:30 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., information, inactive case
10:30 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
11:15 a.m. — S. Coteau St., animal missing
11:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
5:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
7:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
11:09 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
11:20 p.m. — Crested Ave., welfare check
11:51 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
Tuesday, June 9
2:03 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct
8:47 a.m. — Sibert Pl., vandalism, unfounded
10:03 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., mischief
10:24 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, citation issued
2:56 p.m. — E. Wynoka St., assisting other agencies
3:55 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal
4:11 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report
4:44 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
5:16 p.m. — N. Deadwood St., traffic complaint
6:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
9:58 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
10:43 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., domestic/ no assault
11:02 p.m. — S. Robert St., disorderly conduct, unfounded
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
