Monday, June 8

7:59 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., vandalism

9:01 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., welfare check

9:30 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., information, inactive case

10:30 a.m. — E. SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

11:15 a.m. — S. Coteau St., animal missing

11:26 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

5:13 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

7:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

11:09 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

11:20 p.m. — Crested Ave., welfare check

11:51 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

Tuesday, June 9

2:03 a.m. — W. Prospect Ave., disorderly conduct

8:47 a.m. — Sibert Pl., vandalism, unfounded

10:03 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., mischief

10:24 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, citation issued

2:56 p.m. — E. Wynoka St., assisting other agencies

3:55 p.m. — Bushfield Dr., civil/non-criminal

4:11 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., traffic accident/city report

4:44 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

5:16 p.m. — N. Deadwood St., traffic complaint

6:41 p.m. — E. 5th St., assisting other agencies

9:58 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

10:43 p.m. — N. Johnson Ave., domestic/ no assault

11:02 p.m. — S. Robert St., disorderly conduct, unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments