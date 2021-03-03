Monday, March 1

12:18 a.m. — E. SD. Highway 34, welfare check

08:24 a.m. — Village Dr., animal complaint — deer

11:32 a.m. — S. Pierre St., found property

12:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement

12:57 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies

01:26 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information

01:33 p.m. — Mac Ln., suspicious person-vehicle

02:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal

02:52 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case

05:15 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check

11:27 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

11:45 p.m. — E. Seneca St., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate

Tuesday, March 2

01:32 a.m. — 8th St., suspicious vehicle

03:09 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate

02:25 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check

05:37 p.m. — S. Arthur Ave., animal bite, citation issued

06:31 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal call

06:58 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies

07:36 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

07:50 p.m. — Sibert Pl., civil issues

10:56 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

