Monday, March 1
12:18 a.m. — E. SD. Highway 34, welfare check
08:24 a.m. — Village Dr., animal complaint — deer
11:32 a.m. — S. Pierre St., found property
12:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement
12:57 p.m. — N. Grand Ave., assisting other agencies
01:26 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., information
01:33 p.m. — Mac Ln., suspicious person-vehicle
02:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., civil/non criminal
02:52 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
05:15 p.m. — E. Park St., welfare check
11:27 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
11:45 p.m. — E. Seneca St., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
Tuesday, March 2
01:32 a.m. — 8th St., suspicious vehicle
03:09 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
02:25 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
05:37 p.m. — S. Arthur Ave., animal bite, citation issued
06:31 p.m. — S. Central Ave., animal call
06:58 p.m. — E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies
07:36 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
07:50 p.m. — Sibert Pl., civil issues
10:56 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, detained
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
