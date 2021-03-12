Wednesday, March 10

2:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Warrant or Summons

3:13 a.m. — Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

9:14 a.m. — Patron Pkwy., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

11:23 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

11:38 a.m. — Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning

12:04 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash

12:43 p.m. — S. Ree St., Traffic Complaint

1:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:42 p.m. — Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:28 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:29 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check

5:15 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:43 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Information

Thursday, March 11

5:45 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., Information

7:16 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10:02 a.m. — Northstar Ave., Information

10:27 a.m. — Lakeview Court, Traffic Crash

1:30 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., Mischief

2:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

3:43 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

