Wednesday, March 10
2:38 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Warrant or Summons
3:13 a.m. — Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:59 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
9:14 a.m. — Patron Pkwy., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
11:23 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
11:38 a.m. — Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Verbal Warning
12:04 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., Traffic Crash
12:43 p.m. — S. Ree St., Traffic Complaint
1:56 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:42 p.m. — Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:57 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:28 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
4:29 p.m. — S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check
5:15 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:43 p.m. — S. Taylor Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:09 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., Information
Thursday, March 11
5:45 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., Information
7:16 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
10:02 a.m. — Northstar Ave., Information
10:27 a.m. — Lakeview Court, Traffic Crash
1:30 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., Mischief
2:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
3:43 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
