Friday, March 12
2:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Verbal Warning
2:47 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash
10:24 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:27 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:39 a.m., Kingsway Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
10:53 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained
12:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
1:06 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Warrant or Summons
1:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint
1:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Complaint/Enforcement
2:39 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
3:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
4:16 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
5:02 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
5:02 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Extra Patrol
5:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property
6:28 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies
6:41 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
8:03 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person
8:40 p.m., E. Reen St., Mental Health
9:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
Saturday, March 13
1:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
10:32 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:56 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Suspicious Person
1:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Drug Offense, Refer to Prosecutor
3:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
6:46 p.m., S. Robert St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:56 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
8:21 p.m., S. Ree St., Information
11:07 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Sunday, March 14
12:48 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Missing
03:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
04:16 a.m., N. Evans St., Domestic — No Assault
07:39 a.m., U.S. HWY. 14, Found Property
10:26 a.m., W. Oak St., Mischief
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
