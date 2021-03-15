Friday, March 12

2:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Warrant or Summons, Verbal Warning

2:47 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

10:24 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:27 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:39 a.m., Kingsway Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

10:53 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained

12:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

1:06 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Warrant or Summons

1:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

1:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Complaint/Enforcement

2:39 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

3:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

4:16 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5:02 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

5:02 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Extra Patrol

5:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property

6:28 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:41 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

8:03 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person

8:40 p.m., E. Reen St., Mental Health

9:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

Saturday, March 13

1:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

10:32 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:56 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Suspicious Person

1:52 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Drug Offense, Refer to Prosecutor

3:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

6:46 p.m., S. Robert St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:56 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

8:21 p.m., S. Ree St., Information

11:07 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Sunday, March 14

12:48 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Animal Missing

03:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

04:16 a.m., N. Evans St., Domestic — No Assault

07:39 a.m., U.S. HWY. 14, Found Property

10:26 a.m., W. Oak St., Mischief

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

