Monday, March 15
1:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic - No Assault
1:42 a.m., S. Henry St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
5:02 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash
6:08 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
7:03 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
7:47 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Verbal Warning
12:12 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case
2:26 p.m., Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
6:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
7:07 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Tuesday, March 16
7:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm
7:06 a.m., Airport Rd., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded
9:21 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
9:45 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
11:21 a.m., E. 4th St., Civil Issues
11:31 a.m., W Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
3:27 p.m., E Park Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:23 p.m., Country Dr., Welfare Check
7:13 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.