Monday, March 15

1:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic - No Assault

1:42 a.m., S. Henry St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

5:02 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Traffic Crash

6:08 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

7:03 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

7:47 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Verbal Warning

12:12 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

2:26 p.m., Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

6:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

7:07 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, March 16

7:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

7:06 a.m., Airport Rd., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded

9:21 a.m., S. Central Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

9:45 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:21 a.m., E. 4th St., Civil Issues

11:31 a.m., W Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

3:27 p.m., E Park Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:23 p.m., Country Dr., Welfare Check

7:13 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments