Wednesday, March 17

2:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Warrant or Summons

8:27 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:43 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Welfare Check

12:18 p.m., E. Park St., Information

2:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:57 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:09 p.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

4:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

5:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Unfounded

7:21 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:05 p.m., SD Highway 34, Harassment

Thursday, March 18

8:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

8:45 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate

9:00 a.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

9:07 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Found Property

2:55 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Information

6:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

9:25 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Intoxicated Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

