Wednesday, March 17
2:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Warrant or Summons
8:27 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:43 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Welfare Check
12:18 p.m., E. Park St., Information
2:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:57 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
3:09 p.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
4:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
5:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
5:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Unfounded
7:21 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:05 p.m., SD Highway 34, Harassment
Thursday, March 18
8:43 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
8:45 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Mischief, Unable to Locate
9:00 a.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property
9:07 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Found Property
2:55 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Information
6:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
9:25 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Intoxicated Person
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
