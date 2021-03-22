Friday, March 19
7:43 a.m., E. Dakota Ave, Mental Health
8:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
10:22 a.m., S. Robert St., Information
10:52 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained
11:00 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health
11:40 a.m., S. McKinley Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
12:51 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
1:38 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Tobacco Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
3:45 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash
4:01 p.m., S. Polk St., Traffic Complaint
4:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
4:46 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service
6:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
6:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
6:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., Tobacco Violation
8:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil/Non Criminal
9:49 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
9:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
11:03 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Harassment
Saturday, March 20
12:14 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:53 a.m., E. SD Highway 34 Traffic Crash — Animal
2:24 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unfounded
2:29 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
4:40 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person
4:48 a.m., E. Church St. Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
1:03 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues
2:10 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Civil Issues
3:37 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
5:06 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:27 p.m., S. Central Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
7:15 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Unable to Locate
8:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:45 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
Sunday, March 21
12:05 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
12:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person
12:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
1:47 a.m., 284th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
4:42 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:56 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning
4:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
11:43 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Information
2:18 p.m., Telegraph Trl, Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
