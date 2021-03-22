Friday, March 19

7:43 a.m., E. Dakota Ave, Mental Health

8:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:22 a.m., S. Robert St., Information

10:52 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult, Detained

11:00 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health

11:40 a.m., S. McKinley Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

12:51 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

1:38 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Tobacco Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

3:45 p.m., Abbey Rd., Traffic Crash

4:01 p.m., S. Polk St., Traffic Complaint

4:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

4:46 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, Public Service

6:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

6:59 p.m., S. Pierre St., Tobacco Violation

8:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil/Non Criminal

9:49 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

9:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:03 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Harassment

Saturday, March 20

12:14 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:53 a.m., E. SD Highway 34 Traffic Crash — Animal

2:24 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unfounded

2:29 a.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:40 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person

4:48 a.m., E. Church St. Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:03 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues

2:10 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Civil Issues

3:37 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

5:06 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:27 p.m., S. Central Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

7:15 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Unable to Locate

8:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:45 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:59 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

Sunday, March 21

12:05 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

12:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

12:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

1:47 a.m., 284th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:42 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:56 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

4:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

11:43 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Information

2:18 p.m., Telegraph Trl, Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments