Monday, March 22
12:27 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace
2:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
7:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
8:03 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
9:46 a.m., Woodview Dr., Public Service
9:47 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information
11:56 a.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
3:39 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check
4:44 p.m., E. Erskine St., Fraud
6:28 p.m., Yellowstone St., Information
10:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
Tuesday, March 23
8:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
10:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:57 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Public Service
11:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
3:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:38 p.m., Euclid Ave. and 8th, Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued
4:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:04 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case
10:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound
10:59 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
11:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.