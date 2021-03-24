Monday, March 22

12:27 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace

2:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

7:25 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:03 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

9:46 a.m., Woodview Dr., Public Service

9:47 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

11:56 a.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

3:39 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check

4:44 p.m., E. Erskine St., Fraud

6:28 p.m., Yellowstone St., Information

10:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, March 23

8:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:57 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Public Service

11:56 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

3:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:38 p.m., Euclid Ave. and 8th, Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

4:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:04 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:26 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Theft, Inactive Case

10:37 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Animal Impound

10:59 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

