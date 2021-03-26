Wednesday, March 24

12:13 a.m., E. Park St., Information, Unfounded

1:01 p.m., Mac Ln., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

6:40 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health, Detained

7:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Unfounded

10:22 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Mental Health

Thursday, March 25

1:20 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

4:35 a.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

7:32 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:05 a.m., E. Irwin St., Theft, Inactive Case

12:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

4:25 p.m., E. Robinson Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:46 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:47 p.m., E. Robinson Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

5:01 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:41 p.m., S. Henry St., Found Property

10:45 p.m., Northstar Ave., Mental Health

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

