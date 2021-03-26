Wednesday, March 24
12:13 a.m., E. Park St., Information, Unfounded
1:01 p.m., Mac Ln., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
6:40 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mental Health, Detained
7:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Unfounded
10:22 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Mental Health
Thursday, March 25
1:20 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
4:35 a.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
7:32 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:05 a.m., E. Irwin St., Theft, Inactive Case
12:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
1:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
2:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance
4:25 p.m., E. Robinson Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
4:46 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
4:47 p.m., E. Robinson Ave., Assault, Inactive Case
5:01 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:41 p.m., S. Henry St., Found Property
10:45 p.m., Northstar Ave., Mental Health
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
