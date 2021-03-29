Friday, March 26
12:16 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person
3:38 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
3:43 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:03 a.m., US HIGHWAY 14, Traffic Crash — Animal
8:21 a.m., Mars St., Harassment
9:18 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property
12:29 p.m., La Barge Ct., Stalking
12:56 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement
2:14 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Parking Enforcement
3:39 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
4:51 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Welfare Check
5:29 p.m., 3rd St., Traffic Complaint
5:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. Found Property
7:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault
7:35 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Unfounded
Saturday, March 27
12:42 a.m., S. Henry St., Suspicious Person
2:31 a.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues
4:19 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
4:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, Unfounded
9:35 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
11:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct
12:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
1:03 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Fraud, Inactive Case
2:07 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
5:19 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault
6:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Tobacco Violation, Unable to Locate
7:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued
7:49 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Suspicious Person
9:33 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:05 p.m., E. Pawn St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
11:13 p.m., S. Robert St., Information
11:39 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Sunday, March 28
1:17 a.m., E. Pawn St., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning
1:46 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
3:53 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Suspicious Vehicle
4:57 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
9:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property
12:56 p.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm
7:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:33 p.m., W. SIoux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
