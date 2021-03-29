Friday, March 26

12:16 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person

3:38 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

3:43 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:03 a.m., US HIGHWAY 14, Traffic Crash — Animal

8:21 a.m., Mars St., Harassment

9:18 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property

12:29 p.m., La Barge Ct., Stalking

12:56 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement

2:14 p.m., S. Highland Ave., Parking Enforcement

3:39 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:51 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Welfare Check

5:29 p.m., 3rd St., Traffic Complaint

5:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave. Found Property

7:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

7:35 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Unfounded

Saturday, March 27

12:42 a.m., S. Henry St., Suspicious Person

2:31 a.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

4:19 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

4:37 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, Unfounded

9:35 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

11:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

12:01 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

1:03 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Fraud, Inactive Case

2:07 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:19 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault

6:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Tobacco Violation, Unable to Locate

7:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

7:49 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Suspicious Person

9:33 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:05 p.m., E. Pawn St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

11:13 p.m., S. Robert St., Information

11:39 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Sunday, March 28

1:17 a.m., E. Pawn St., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning

1:46 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

3:53 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Suspicious Vehicle

4:57 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

9:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

12:56 p.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

7:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:33 p.m., W. SIoux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

