Monday, March 29

12:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service

12:22 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:24 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

2:44 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:06 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:04 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

8:11 a.m., Hampton Dr., Welfare Check

9:07 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

9:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:44 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mischief

12:36 p.m., N. US Highway 14, Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

3:06 p.m., HWY 14, Mental Health, Detained

5:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

7:22 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

7:55 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

8:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement

Tuesday, March 30

2:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

2:51 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check

3:23 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

5:13 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:58 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:18 p.m., E. Park St., Information

10:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

