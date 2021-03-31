Monday, March 29
12:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service
12:22 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:24 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
2:44 a.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:06 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:04 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash
8:11 a.m., Hampton Dr., Welfare Check
9:07 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
9:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
10:44 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mischief
12:36 p.m., N. US Highway 14, Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
3:06 p.m., HWY 14, Mental Health, Detained
5:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
7:22 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
7:55 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
8:21 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement
Tuesday, March 30
2:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
2:51 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check
3:23 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues
5:13 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
6:58 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:18 p.m., E. Park St., Information
10:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
