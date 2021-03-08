Friday, March 5

8:23 a.m., HWY. 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:28 a.m., N. SPRUCE AVE., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:08 a.m., GARFIELD AVE., Parking Enforcement

10:59 a.m., W. PROSPECT AVE., Found Property

11:15 a.m., E. PARK ST., Information

12:25 p.m, N. GARFIELD AVE., Traffic Enforcement Citation Issued

12:28 p.m., E. DAKOTA AVE., Assisting Other Agencies

1:22 p.m., E. PLEASANT DR., Traffic Crash

3:07 p.m., E. DAKOTA AVE., Information

4:10 p.m., W. SIOUX AVE., Welfare Check

5:22 p.m., MARINA AVE., Parking Complaint/Enforcement

5:25 p.m., LAKEVIEW CT., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:29 p.m., E. SULLY AVE., Information, Unable to Locate

7:53 p.m., S. LINCOLN AVE., Information

9:08 p.m., N. HIGHLAND AVE., Assisting Other Agencies

9:51 p.m., N. MONROE AVE., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

10:31 p.m., E. WELLS AVE., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:53 p.m., N. GRAND AVE., Disturbing the Peace

Saturday, March 6

12:51 a.m., E. SIOUX AVE., Welfare Check

2:14 a.m., S. CENTRAL AVE., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

2:39 a.m., S. 5TH ST., Assisting Other Agencies

7:17 a.m., W. ELIZABETH ST., Found Property

7:17 a.m., W. ELIZABETH ST., Trespass

8:46 a.m., ISLAND DR., Assisting Other Agencies

11:36 a.m., W. SIOUX AVE., Traffic Crash

2:22 p.m., NICOLLET AVE., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:15 p.m., E. PARK ST., Mental Health

5:50 p.m., E. PARK ST., Information

5:59 p.m., HWY. 1804 SB, Assisting Other Agencies

7:04 p.m., E. WELLS AVE., Traffic Complaint

7:14 p.m., E WELLS AVE., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday, March 7

4:49 a.m., AIRPORT RD., Alarms False Alarm

11:39 a.m., N. GARFIELD AVE., Information

12:36 p.m., EAST SHORE, Assisting Other Agencies

1:54 p.m., E. SD HIGHWAY 34, Civil Issues

5:07 p.m., N. WASHINGTON AVE., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:22 p.m., N. EUCLID AVE., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

6:41 p.m., E. 5TH ST., Assisting Other Agencies, Citation Issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

