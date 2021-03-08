Friday, March 5
8:23 a.m., HWY. 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:28 a.m., N. SPRUCE AVE., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
10:08 a.m., GARFIELD AVE., Parking Enforcement
10:59 a.m., W. PROSPECT AVE., Found Property
11:15 a.m., E. PARK ST., Information
12:25 p.m, N. GARFIELD AVE., Traffic Enforcement Citation Issued
12:28 p.m., E. DAKOTA AVE., Assisting Other Agencies
1:22 p.m., E. PLEASANT DR., Traffic Crash
3:07 p.m., E. DAKOTA AVE., Information
4:10 p.m., W. SIOUX AVE., Welfare Check
5:22 p.m., MARINA AVE., Parking Complaint/Enforcement
5:25 p.m., LAKEVIEW CT., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:29 p.m., E. SULLY AVE., Information, Unable to Locate
7:53 p.m., S. LINCOLN AVE., Information
9:08 p.m., N. HIGHLAND AVE., Assisting Other Agencies
9:51 p.m., N. MONROE AVE., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
10:31 p.m., E. WELLS AVE., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:53 p.m., N. GRAND AVE., Disturbing the Peace
Saturday, March 6
12:51 a.m., E. SIOUX AVE., Welfare Check
2:14 a.m., S. CENTRAL AVE., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
2:39 a.m., S. 5TH ST., Assisting Other Agencies
7:17 a.m., W. ELIZABETH ST., Found Property
7:17 a.m., W. ELIZABETH ST., Trespass
8:46 a.m., ISLAND DR., Assisting Other Agencies
11:36 a.m., W. SIOUX AVE., Traffic Crash
2:22 p.m., NICOLLET AVE., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
5:15 p.m., E. PARK ST., Mental Health
5:50 p.m., E. PARK ST., Information
5:59 p.m., HWY. 1804 SB, Assisting Other Agencies
7:04 p.m., E. WELLS AVE., Traffic Complaint
7:14 p.m., E WELLS AVE., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday, March 7
4:49 a.m., AIRPORT RD., Alarms False Alarm
11:39 a.m., N. GARFIELD AVE., Information
12:36 p.m., EAST SHORE, Assisting Other Agencies
1:54 p.m., E. SD HIGHWAY 34, Civil Issues
5:07 p.m., N. WASHINGTON AVE., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:22 p.m., N. EUCLID AVE., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
6:41 p.m., E. 5TH ST., Assisting Other Agencies, Citation Issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
