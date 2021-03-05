Wednesday, March 3
09:19 a.m. — Mac Ln., public service
04:43 p.m. — S. Filmore Ave., property found
05:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., mischief, unable to locate
05:10 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms
05:31 p.m. — W. 3rd St., theft, citation issued
07:03 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct
07:08 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family and children
07:28 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
07:59 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
08:24 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person — juvenile
08:40 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms
09:00 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Thursday, March 4
07:08 a.m. — E. Erskine St., burglary, inactive case
08:46 a.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., burglary, inactive case
02:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., found property
03:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
04:28 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint
06:01 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., mental health
07:48 p.m. — S. Pierre St., child abuse, unable to locate
08:13 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct
08:48 p.m. — Marina Ave., information
09:45 p.m. — E. Park St., suspicious person, unable to locate
10:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious vehicle
11:15 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
