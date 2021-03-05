Wednesday, March 3

09:19 a.m. — Mac Ln., public service

04:43 p.m. — S. Filmore Ave., property found

05:07 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., mischief, unable to locate

05:10 p.m. — E. Elizabeth St., alarms

05:31 p.m. — W. 3rd St., theft, citation issued

07:03 p.m. — E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct

07:08 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., family and children

07:28 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained

07:59 p.m. — S. Pierce Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate

08:24 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person — juvenile

08:40 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms

09:00 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

Thursday, March 4

07:08 a.m. — E. Erskine St., burglary, inactive case

08:46 a.m. — S. Jefferson Ave., burglary, inactive case

02:01 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., found property

03:40 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

04:28 p.m. — E. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint

06:01 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., mental health

07:48 p.m. — S. Pierre St., child abuse, unable to locate

08:13 p.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct

08:48 p.m. — Marina Ave., information

09:45 p.m. — E. Park St., suspicious person, unable to locate

10:13 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., suspicious vehicle

11:15 p.m. — Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

