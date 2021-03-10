Tuesday, March 8

7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash

7:55 a.m., E. Humbolt St., mental health, detained

12:39 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., welfare check

12:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol

2:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

3:10 p.m., E. Park St., information

7:10 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., welfare check, unable to locate

7:32 p.m., W 1st Ave., assisting other agencies

8:31 p.m., Kennedy Dr., civil issues

9:36 p.m., E. Park St., alarms

Wednesday, March 9

9:18 a.m., Adams St., Parking Enforcement, three parking tickets issued

9:23 a.m., Hampton Dr., information

9:25 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., welfare check

4:39 p.m., S. Madison Ave., burglary, inactive case

5:33 p.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues

7:41 p.m., E SD Highway 34, found property

9:05 p.m., E Park St., information

9:50 p.m., W Pleasant Dr., welfare check

10:14 p.m., E Wells Ave., found property

10:30 p.m., E Wells Ave., civil issues, refer to prosecutor

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

