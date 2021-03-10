Tuesday, March 8
7:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
7:55 a.m., E. Humbolt St., mental health, detained
12:39 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., welfare check
12:45 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
2:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
3:10 p.m., E. Park St., information
7:10 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
7:32 p.m., W 1st Ave., assisting other agencies
8:31 p.m., Kennedy Dr., civil issues
9:36 p.m., E. Park St., alarms
Wednesday, March 9
9:18 a.m., Adams St., Parking Enforcement, three parking tickets issued
9:23 a.m., Hampton Dr., information
9:25 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., welfare check
4:39 p.m., S. Madison Ave., burglary, inactive case
5:33 p.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues
7:41 p.m., E SD Highway 34, found property
9:05 p.m., E Park St., information
9:50 p.m., W Pleasant Dr., welfare check
10:14 p.m., E Wells Ave., found property
10:30 p.m., E Wells Ave., civil issues, refer to prosecutor
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
