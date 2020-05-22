Wednesday, May 20

1:10 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

2:36 a.m. - E. 5th St., information

3:29 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

5:08 a.m. - E. Humboldt St., welfare check

9:15 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., welfare check

9:32 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case

10:27 a.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement

11:06 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

1:16 p.m. - Polaris Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

1:35 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., information

5:54 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check

7:41 p.m. - Bridgeview Ave., alarms

9:04 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

9:06 p.m. - Marina Ave., welfare check

9:36 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., information

11:53 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

Thursday, May 21

12:24 a.m. - E. Park St., information

2:07 a.m. - E. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct

5:19 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., traumatic injuries

8:31 a.m. - W. 2nd St., animal complaint

9:36 a.m. - S. Washington Ave., property lost

10:47 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaint

11:20 a.m. - E. Park St., code enforcement issue, unfounded

11:24 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

11:41 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

12:33 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

1:15 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

3:36 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., property found

3:44 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

3:51 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., property found

3:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

5:40 p.m.- E. Elizabeth St.,. alarms, unfounded

5:40 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

6:08 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

7:11 p.m. - Rockford Rd., assisting other agencies

8:37 p.m. - Highway 47, assisting other agencies

9:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

10:04 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:33 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

