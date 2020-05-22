Wednesday, May 20
1:10 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
2:36 a.m. - E. 5th St., information
3:29 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
5:08 a.m. - E. Humboldt St., welfare check
9:15 a.m. - E. Prospect Ave., welfare check
9:32 a.m. - N. Poplar Ave., traffic accident/private property, inactive case
10:27 a.m. - E. Park St., parking complaint/enforcement
11:06 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
1:16 p.m. - Polaris Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
1:35 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., information
5:54 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
7:41 p.m. - Bridgeview Ave., alarms
9:04 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
9:06 p.m. - Marina Ave., welfare check
9:36 p.m. - S. Poplar Ave., information
11:53 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
Thursday, May 21
12:24 a.m. - E. Park St., information
2:07 a.m. - E. Missouri Ave., disorderly conduct
5:19 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., traumatic injuries
8:31 a.m. - W. 2nd St., animal complaint
9:36 a.m. - S. Washington Ave., property lost
10:47 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., animal complaint
11:20 a.m. - E. Park St., code enforcement issue, unfounded
11:24 a.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
11:41 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
12:33 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
1:15 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
3:36 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., property found
3:44 p.m.- W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
3:51 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., property found
3:55 p.m. - E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
5:40 p.m.- E. Elizabeth St.,. alarms, unfounded
5:40 p.m. - W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
6:08 p.m. - E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
7:11 p.m. - Rockford Rd., assisting other agencies
8:37 p.m. - Highway 47, assisting other agencies
9:20 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
10:04 p.m. - N. Highland Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:33 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
