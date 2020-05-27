Friday, May 22

12:21 a.m.- S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct

2:42 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint

3:16 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms

3:53 a.m. - S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

5:28 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person

8:48 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., family & children

10:45 a.m. - S. Van Buren Ave., found bike

11:12 a.m. - N. Evans St., information

11:39 a.m. - Airport Rd., property found

12:14 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., information

1:04 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

1:15 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

4:03 p.m. E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case

4:29 p.m. - SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies

4:54 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property found

5:03 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, verbal warning issued

6:10 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., harassment

6:17 p.m. - E. 8th St., information

7:01 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., assault, unfounded

7:21 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., mischief

8:12 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint

8:46 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person

9:25 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., fraud, inactive case

10:42 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., missing person-juvenile

Saturday, May 23

12:08 a.m. - E. Summit Ave., disorderly conduct

2:08 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., alarms

7:37 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case

8:38 a.m. - Airport Rd., extra patrol

9:50 a.m. - Hilltop Dr., mischief

10:12 a.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint

12:49 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

1:11 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., public fight, inactive case

1:22 p.m. - Central Ave., traffic complaint

1:55 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded

2:19 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., animal/non-domestic

2:27 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., property lost, inactive case

2:43 p.m. - E. 2nd St., animal found, animal impounded

3:00 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., traffic accident/private property

5:21 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded

6:49 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information

7:05 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

9:03 p.m. - E. Park St., assault, unfounded

9:43 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

11:13 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., assault, inactive case

Sunday, May 24

2:13 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., information

7:29 a.m. - S. Tyler Ave., animal complaint

8:56 a.m. - N. Madison Ave., animal missing

9:09 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

10:56 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., property lost

12:21 p.m. - E. Ash Ave., assisting other agencies

3:17 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services

3:30 p.m. - Green St., animal complaint

4:03 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

8:00 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal

8:16 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person

8:20 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

9:45 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost

11:09 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms

Monday, May 25

12:43 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

12:50 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check

2:42 a.m. - S. Central Ave., public services

4:29 a.m. - Abbey Rd., welfare check

7:55 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms

10:30 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

11:56 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct

4:37 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check

4:50 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information

8:45 p.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person

8:48 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person

9:22 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., animal missing

10:54 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., extra patrol

11:00 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

11:15 p.m. - E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal

Tuesday, May 26

12:20 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued

12:44 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

3:44 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

4:38 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

11:46 a.m. - Manchester Dr., assisting other agencies

3:55 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal

9:01 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., extra patrol

10:26 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., information

11:21 p.m. - N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

