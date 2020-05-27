Friday, May 22
12:21 a.m.- S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct
2:42 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint
3:16 a.m. - N. Harrison Ave., alarms
3:53 a.m. - S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
5:28 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
8:48 a.m. - Flag Mountain Dr., family & children
10:45 a.m. - S. Van Buren Ave., found bike
11:12 a.m. - N. Evans St., information
11:39 a.m. - Airport Rd., property found
12:14 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., information
1:04 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
1:15 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
4:03 p.m. E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case
4:29 p.m. - SD Highway 34, assisting other agencies
4:54 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., property found
5:03 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle, verbal warning issued
6:10 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., harassment
6:17 p.m. - E. 8th St., information
7:01 p.m. - S. Adams Ave., assault, unfounded
7:21 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., mischief
8:12 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint
8:46 p.m. - W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
9:25 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., fraud, inactive case
10:42 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., missing person-juvenile
Saturday, May 23
12:08 a.m. - E. Summit Ave., disorderly conduct
2:08 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., alarms
7:37 a.m. - S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case
8:38 a.m. - Airport Rd., extra patrol
9:50 a.m. - Hilltop Dr., mischief
10:12 a.m. - E. Park St., animal complaint
12:49 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
1:11 p.m. - S. Polk Ave., public fight, inactive case
1:22 p.m. - Central Ave., traffic complaint
1:55 p.m. - N. Madison Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
2:19 p.m. - Bushfield Dr., animal/non-domestic
2:27 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., property lost, inactive case
2:43 p.m. - E. 2nd St., animal found, animal impounded
3:00 p.m. - Eastgate Ave., traffic accident/private property
5:21 p.m. - S. Washington Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, unfounded
6:49 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., information
7:05 p.m. - E. Park St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
9:03 p.m. - E. Park St., assault, unfounded
9:43 p.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
11:13 p.m. - W. Sioux Ave., assault, inactive case
Sunday, May 24
2:13 a.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., information
7:29 a.m. - S. Tyler Ave., animal complaint
8:56 a.m. - N. Madison Ave., animal missing
9:09 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
10:56 a.m. - W. Sioux Ave., property lost
12:21 p.m. - E. Ash Ave., assisting other agencies
3:17 p.m. - E. Broadway Ave., public services
3:30 p.m. - Green St., animal complaint
4:03 p.m. - N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
8:00 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., civil/non-criminal
8:16 p.m. - W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person
8:20 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
9:45 p.m. - N. Garfield Ave., property lost
11:09 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., alarms
Monday, May 25
12:43 a.m. - E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
12:50 a.m. - E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
2:42 a.m. - S. Central Ave., public services
4:29 a.m. - Abbey Rd., welfare check
7:55 a.m. - S. Garfield Ave., alarms
10:30 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
11:56 a.m. - S. Central Ave., disorderly conduct
4:37 p.m. - S. Lincoln Ave., welfare check
4:50 p.m. - E. Dakota Ave., information
8:45 p.m. - E. Park St., intoxicated person
8:48 p.m. - S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person
9:22 p.m. - N. Taylor Ave., animal missing
10:54 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., extra patrol
11:00 p.m. - E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
11:15 p.m. - E. 5th St., civil/non-criminal
Tuesday, May 26
12:20 a.m. - W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning issued
12:44 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
3:44 a.m. - W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
4:38 a.m. - N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
11:46 a.m. - Manchester Dr., assisting other agencies
3:55 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., civil/non-criminal
9:01 p.m. - N. Harrison Ave., extra patrol
10:26 p.m. - S. Cleveland Ave., information
11:21 p.m. - N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.