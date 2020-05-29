Wednesday, May 27

1:35 a.m. — E. Park St., disturbing the peace

2:26 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct

6:23 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

10:23 a.m. — N. Mellette St., theft, inactive case

12:09 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., harassment

1:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

5:46 p.m. — Polaris Ave., assisting other agencies

6:05 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check

6:38 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

8:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

9:56 p.m. — E. Seneca St., animal complaint

10:22 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

11:22 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint

Thursday, May 28

12:29 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace

12:40 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct

1:17 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

4:02 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace

5:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., family & children, unfounded

8:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found

9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found

10:14 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft

10:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

11:15 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal found

11:55 a.m. — E. Park St., animal found

2:40 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., family & children

5:00 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., public services

7:07 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued

9:49 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal bite/attack

10:23 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check

11:55 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., public services

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

