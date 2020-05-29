Wednesday, May 27
1:35 a.m. — E. Park St., disturbing the peace
2:26 a.m. — E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct
6:23 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
10:23 a.m. — N. Mellette St., theft, inactive case
12:09 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., harassment
1:18 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:46 p.m. — Polaris Ave., assisting other agencies
6:05 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
6:38 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
8:14 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
9:56 p.m. — E. Seneca St., animal complaint
10:22 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
11:22 p.m. — S. Coteau St., animal complaint
Thursday, May 28
12:29 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disturbing the peace
12:40 a.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
1:17 a.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
4:02 a.m. — W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace
5:00 a.m. — Kennedy Dr., family & children, unfounded
8:56 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property found
9:03 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., property found
10:14 a.m. — W. 2nd St., theft
10:38 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
11:15 a.m. — E. Missouri Ave., animal found
11:55 a.m. — E. Park St., animal found
2:40 p.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., family & children
5:00 p.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., public services
7:07 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
9:49 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal bite/attack
10:23 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
11:55 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., public services
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.