Friday, May 29
12:55 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint
1:51 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
3:58 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disturbing the peace
4:39 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle
7:04 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaint
9:56 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
11:14 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information
3:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found
3:45 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services
4:23 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., property lost
5:10 p.m. — Northstar Ave., harassment, verbal warning issued
5:27 p.m.- S. Pierce Ave., assisting other agencies
6:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property lost
6:56 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check
8:27 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., narcotics & drugs
11:34 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
11:43 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., intoxicated person
Saturday. May 30
12:12 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
4:52 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
9:41 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., information, inactive case
10:12 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., property found
11:34 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment, verbal warning issued
12:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property lost
2:22 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information
3:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
3:30 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., property found
3:49 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
4:59 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal
7:48 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., code enforcement issue, verbal warning issued
8:14 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person
10:17 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal
10:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., trespass
11:02 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint
11:10 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person
Sunday, May 31
1:00 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., animal complaint
2:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., information
2:15 a.m. — E. Seneca St., animal call
7:02 a.m. — N. Fir St., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case
9:26 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., harassment
10:32 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report
10:32 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., found bike
1:02 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
3:53 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued
4:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
6:30 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle
6:46 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found
8:22 p.m .- E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
10:15 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report
11:25 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
