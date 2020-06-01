Friday, May 29

12:55 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic complaint

1:51 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

3:58 a.m. — S. Central Ave., disturbing the peace

4:39 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person/vehicle

7:04 a.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaint

9:56 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

11:14 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., information

3:21 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., property found

3:45 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., public services

4:23 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., property lost

5:10 p.m. — Northstar Ave., harassment, verbal warning issued

5:27 p.m.- S. Pierce Ave., assisting other agencies

6:04 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., property lost

6:56 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check

8:27 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., narcotics & drugs

11:34 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

11:43 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., intoxicated person

Saturday. May 30

12:12 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

4:52 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

9:41 a.m. — N. Grand Ave., information, inactive case

10:12 a.m. — W. Elizabeth St., property found

11:34 a.m. — E. Park St., harassment, verbal warning issued

12:32 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., property lost

2:22 p.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

3:10 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

3:30 p.m. — N. Pierce Ave., property found

3:49 p.m. — Hampton Dr., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

4:59 p.m. — S. Poplar Ave., civil/non-criminal

7:48 p.m. — Edgewater Dr., code enforcement issue, verbal warning issued

8:14 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person

10:17 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., civil/non-criminal

10:41 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., trespass

11:02 p.m. — Highway 14, traffic complaint

11:10 p.m. — S. Pierre St., intoxicated person

Sunday, May 31

1:00 a.m. — S. Van Buren Ave., animal complaint

2:02 a.m. — E. 5th St., information

2:15 a.m. — E. Seneca St., animal call

7:02 a.m. — N. Fir St., suspicious person/vehicle, inactive case

9:26 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., harassment

10:32 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., traffic accident/city report

10:32 a.m. — S. Buchanan Ave., found bike

1:02 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

3:53 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint, verbal warning issued

4:42 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

6:30 p.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person/vehicle

6:46 p.m. — S. Washington Ave., property found

8:22 p.m .- E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

10:15 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic accident/city report

11:25 p.m. — S. Pierre St., animal complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

