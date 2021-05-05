Monday, May 3rd

  • 2:35 a.m., E. Irwin St., Harassment
  • 5:26 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Bike
  • 7:12 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
  • 8:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
  • 8:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms
  • 9:31 a.m., Venus St., Civil Issues
  • 10:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol
  • 11:43 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Found Property
  • 12:06 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
  • 12:28 p.m., Cherry Dr., Found Property
  • 1:09 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
  • 2:13 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
  • 4:33 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
  • 5:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
  • 6:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave, Alarms, False Alarm
  • 9:54 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Missing Person
  • 10:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

Tuesday, May 4th

  • 4:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
  • 6:41 a.m., SD Highway 34, Alarms, Unfounded
  • 6:48 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint - Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
  • 8:11 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property
  • 9:30 a.m., Callaway Ct., Fraud
  • 10:42 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
  • 12:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
  • 12:52 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
  • 1:04 p.m., N. Evans St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
  • 1:38 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Information
  • 4:52 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Verbal Warning
  • 6:12 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Found Property
  • 10:11 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint - Domestic, Unable to Locate
  • 10:30 p.m., Hampton Dr., Animal Trap, Officer Closed

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments