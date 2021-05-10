Thursday, May 6

2:46 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mental Health

5:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

8:46 a.m., S. Central Ave., Information

11:24 a.m., E. 1st, Domestic — No Assault

11:52 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Protection Order Violation, Inactive Case

1:01 p.m., Airport Road, Parking Enforcement

1:04 p.m., Lakeside Ln., Vandalism, Inactive Case

1:50 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Welfare Check

4:43 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

5:10 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues

5:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:26 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues

8:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

9:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Friday, May 7

12:26 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:20 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

9:15 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic Animal, Impound

9:21 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

10:46 a.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

2:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

4:48 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

5:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash

5:28 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:19 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:36 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

9:11 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning

Saturday, May 8

12:54 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

1:38 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:21 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Mischief, Unfounded

8:42 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

9:40 a.m., N. SD Highway 1804, Trespass, Verbal Warning

10:04 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

10:25 a.m., S. Brule St., Burglary, Inactive Case

11:33 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

12:38 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., Mental Health

12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:17 p.m., Hampton Dr., Fraud

6:00 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

6:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

8:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

10:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

Sunday, May 9

3:07 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:00 a.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:22 a.m., Anton St., Theft, Inactive Case

9:32 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:07 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

1:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

2:39 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:29 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

5:39 p.m., Buffalo St., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

6:13 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Person

7:04 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

7:37 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:36 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:45 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information, Unable to Locate

11:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments