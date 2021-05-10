Thursday, May 6
2:46 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Mental Health
5:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
8:46 a.m., S. Central Ave., Information
11:24 a.m., E. 1st, Domestic — No Assault
11:52 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Protection Order Violation, Inactive Case
1:01 p.m., Airport Road, Parking Enforcement
1:04 p.m., Lakeside Ln., Vandalism, Inactive Case
1:50 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Welfare Check
4:43 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
5:10 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues
5:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
7:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:26 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues
8:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
9:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Friday, May 7
12:26 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct
3:20 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Property
9:15 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic Animal, Impound
9:21 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
10:46 a.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check
2:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
4:48 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
5:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Crash
5:28 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:19 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:36 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct
9:11 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning
Saturday, May 8
12:54 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
1:38 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
5:21 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., Mischief, Unfounded
8:42 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
9:40 a.m., N. SD Highway 1804, Trespass, Verbal Warning
10:04 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
10:25 a.m., S. Brule St., Burglary, Inactive Case
11:33 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
12:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint
12:38 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., Mental Health
12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
1:17 p.m., Hampton Dr., Fraud
6:00 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
6:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
8:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
10:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
Sunday, May 9
3:07 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
4:00 a.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
6:22 a.m., Anton St., Theft, Inactive Case
9:32 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:07 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
1:49 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
2:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
2:39 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
3:29 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
5:39 p.m., Buffalo St., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued
6:13 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Person
7:04 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
7:37 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Verbal Warning
10:36 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:45 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information, Unable to Locate
11:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Property
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
