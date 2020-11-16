Friday, Nov. 13

2:12 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct

2:38 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

8:00 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information

9:48 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

12:48 p.m. — Sunset Drive, traffic complaint, unfounded

3:57 p.m. — Crested Ave., information

4:08 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services

4:59 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., domestic/ no assault

5:01 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, animal missing

5:08 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints

5:45 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

5:45 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

9:08 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile

9:29 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicion

9:53 p.m. — Venus St., information

10:23 p.m. — Venus St., extra patrol

11:17 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

11:51 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Nov. 14

1:18 a.m. — Deadwood St., disorderly conduct

11:38 a.m. — S. Monroe Ave., found property

11:38 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., traffic complaint

1:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., accident-other

1:48 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

2:35 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaints

3:24 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

5:23 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct

8:00 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, welfare check

9:24 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check

11:48 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct

Sunday, Nov. 15

12:43 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

2:11 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, animal missing

2:13 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies

3:00 p.m. — S. Robert St., gun/stab incident, unfounded

3:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

8:49 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

11:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

