Friday, Nov. 13
2:12 a.m. — S. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
2:38 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
8:00 a.m. — N. Central Ave., information
9:48 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
12:48 p.m. — Sunset Drive, traffic complaint, unfounded
3:57 p.m. — Crested Ave., information
4:08 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services
4:59 p.m. — S. Polk Ave., domestic/ no assault
5:01 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, animal missing
5:08 p.m. — E. Irwin St., animal complaints
5:45 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
5:45 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
9:08 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., missing person-juvenile
9:29 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., suspicion
9:53 p.m. — Venus St., information
10:23 p.m. — Venus St., extra patrol
11:17 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
11:51 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Nov. 14
1:18 a.m. — Deadwood St., disorderly conduct
11:38 a.m. — S. Monroe Ave., found property
11:38 a.m. — S. Cleveland Ave., traffic complaint
1:28 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., accident-other
1:48 p.m. — S. Tyler Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
2:35 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., animal complaints
3:24 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
5:23 p.m. — W. Pleasant Drive, disorderly conduct
8:00 p.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, welfare check
9:24 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
11:48 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
Sunday, Nov. 15
12:43 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
2:11 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, animal missing
2:13 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
3:00 p.m. — S. Robert St., gun/stab incident, unfounded
3:38 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
8:49 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
11:24 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
