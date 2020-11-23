Friday, Nov. 20
3:56 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement
7:07 a.m. — Mercury St., traffic accident/city report
7:42 a.m. — Governor’s Drive, welfare check
7:54 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, information
10:36 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services
11:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check
12:42 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
1:01 p.m. — S. Robert St., information
1:28 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult
3:48 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non criminal
4:00 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, family and children
4:07 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing
4:33 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, traffic complaint
5:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints
7:02 p.m. — Venus St., extra patrol
7:05 p.m. — Marina Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, verbal warning
7:27 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., animal complaints
8:29 p.m. — Venus St., mischief
10:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
11:56 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
Saturday, Nov. 21
12:36 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., welfare check
1:32 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., assisting other agencies
6:00 a.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
8:36 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
8:44 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
9:50 a.m. — E. 4th Ave., missing person-juvenile
12:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
12:37 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fight-public, unfounded
12:50 p.m. — Lakeside Lane, assisting other agencies
1:33 p.m. — E. 2nd St., welfare check
1:37 p.m. — Venus St., suspicious person-vehicle
4:08 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., mischief
6:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
8:22 p.m. — W. 5th St., animal complaints, verbal warning
9:09 p.m. — Abbey Road, welfare check
Sunday, Nov. 22
2:53 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
7:18 a.m. — E. Pawn St., assisting other agencies
9:23 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms
10:52 a.m. — N. Airport Road, alarms
12:25 p.m. — Airport Road, alarms
3:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person
3:36 p.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., vandalism, inactive case
5:26 p.m. — Mary Lane, found property
5:36 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
7:08 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded
7:55 p.m. — S. Pierre St., found property
11:10 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaints
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.