Friday, Nov. 20

3:56 a.m. — S. Pierre St., parking complaint/enforcement

7:07 a.m. — Mercury St., traffic accident/city report

7:42 a.m. — Governor’s Drive, welfare check

7:54 a.m. — Flag Mountain Drive, information

10:36 a.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, public services

11:29 a.m. — S. Central Ave., welfare check

12:42 p.m. — W. Dakota Ave., welfare check

1:01 p.m. — S. Robert St., information

1:28 p.m. — Crested Ave., missing person-adult

3:48 p.m. — E. 5th St., civil/non criminal

4:00 p.m. — E. S.D. Hwy. 34, family and children

4:07 p.m. — E. Cabot St., animal missing

4:33 p.m. — Norbeck Drive, traffic complaint

5:55 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., animal complaints

7:02 p.m. — Venus St., extra patrol

7:05 p.m. — Marina Ave., suspicious person-vehicle, verbal warning

7:27 p.m. — N. Tyler Ave., animal complaints

8:29 p.m. — Venus St., mischief

10:29 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

11:56 p.m. — S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies

Saturday, Nov. 21

12:36 a.m. — S. Poplar Ave., welfare check

1:32 a.m. — S. Jackson Ave., assisting other agencies

6:00 a.m. — N. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

8:36 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies

8:44 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

9:50 a.m. — E. 4th Ave., missing person-juvenile

12:15 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

12:37 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., fight-public, unfounded

12:50 p.m. — Lakeside Lane, assisting other agencies

1:33 p.m. — E. 2nd St., welfare check

1:37 p.m. — Venus St., suspicious person-vehicle

4:08 p.m. — N. Madison Ave., mischief

6:16 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol

8:22 p.m. — W. 5th St., animal complaints, verbal warning

9:09 p.m. — Abbey Road, welfare check

Sunday, Nov. 22

2:53 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint

7:18 a.m. — E. Pawn St., assisting other agencies

9:23 a.m. — Airport Road, alarms

10:52 a.m. — N. Airport Road, alarms

12:25 p.m. — Airport Road, alarms

3:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person

3:36 p.m. — S. Roosevelt Ave., vandalism, inactive case

5:26 p.m. — Mary Lane, found property

5:36 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies

7:08 p.m. — S. Monroe Ave., animal complaints, animal impounded

7:55 p.m. — S. Pierre St., found property

11:10 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., animal complaints

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

