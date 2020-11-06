Wednesday, Nov. 4
- 2:25 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
- 1:58 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., welfare check
- 2:58 p.m. — E. 5th St., fraud
- 3:00 p.m. — Buchanan St., information
- 3:39 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
- 4:04 p.m. — Pasque Dr., animal complaints
- 5:59 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., domestic/no assault
- 6:19 p.m. — Scotty Philips Ave., assisting other agencies
- 6:32 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person-juvenile, unfounded
- 6:42 p.m. — Missouri River, assisting other agencies
- 8:50 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., harassment
Thursday, Nov. 5
- 1:51 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave. intoxicated person
- 7:51 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., lost property, inactive case
- 1:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
- 5:50 p.m. — E. Island View Dr., traffic accident/city report
- 6:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident-other
- 6:50 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
- 7:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
- 10:51 p.m. — N. Airport Rd., suspicious person-vehicle, citation issued
- 11:43 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
