Wednesday, Nov. 4

  • 2:25 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., civil/non-criminal
  • 1:58 p.m. — S. Adams Ave., welfare check
  • 2:58 p.m. — E. 5th St., fraud
  • 3:00 p.m. — Buchanan St., information
  • 3:39 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
  • 4:04 p.m. — Pasque Dr., animal complaints
  • 5:59 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., domestic/no assault
  • 6:19 p.m. — Scotty Philips Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 6:32 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., missing person-juvenile, unfounded
  • 6:42 p.m. — Missouri River, assisting other agencies
  • 8:50 p.m. — Lakeview Ct., harassment

Thursday, Nov. 5

  • 1:51 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave. intoxicated person
  • 7:51 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., lost property, inactive case
  • 1:53 p.m. — E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case
  • 5:50 p.m. — E. Island View Dr., traffic accident/city report
  • 6:43 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., accident-other
  • 6:50 p.m. — E. Park St., disorderly conduct
  • 7:22 p.m. — E. Sully Ave., assisting other agencies
  • 10:51 p.m. — N. Airport Rd., suspicious person-vehicle, citation issued
  • 11:43 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

