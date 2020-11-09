Friday, Nov. 6

3:50 a.m. — E. 5th St., liquor law violation, citation issued

5:54 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal

7:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

7:46 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct

10:41 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies

3:26 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance

9:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies

10:02 p.m. — Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies

10:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

11:07 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks

Saturday, Nov. 7

12:45 a.m. — S. Ree St., parking complaint/enforcement

1:21 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies

2:13 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non criminal

4:46 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaints

9:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint

1:41 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct

3:29 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct

3:31 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

4:53 p.m. — Lakeview Court, lost property

9:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint

10:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person

Sunday, Nov. 8

1:10 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person

3:25 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies

3:43 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., intoxicated person

3:58 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms

4:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute

7:13 a.m. — E. 4th St., information

8:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning

9:09 a.m. — Garfield Ave., found property

9:43 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property

12:20 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check

12:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, unfounded

2:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., information

4:32 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct

4:54 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, animal complaints, verbal warning

5:30 p.m. — E. Kay St., animal complaints

7:53 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint

8:33 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint

9:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct

11:27 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle

Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments