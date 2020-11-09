Friday, Nov. 6
3:50 a.m. — E. 5th St., liquor law violation, citation issued
5:54 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., civil/non criminal
7:31 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
7:46 a.m. — N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
10:41 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
3:26 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., church fund assistance
9:46 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
10:02 p.m. — Hwy. 14, assisting other agencies
10:59 p.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
11:07 p.m. — Buffalo St., fireworks
Saturday, Nov. 7
12:45 a.m. — S. Ree St., parking complaint/enforcement
1:21 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:13 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., civil/non criminal
4:46 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., animal complaints
9:19 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
1:41 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
3:29 a.m. — E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
3:31 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information
4:53 p.m. — Lakeview Court, lost property
9:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
10:02 p.m. — E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
Sunday, Nov. 8
1:10 a.m. — N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person
3:25 a.m. — N. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
3:43 a.m. — S. Polk Ave., intoxicated person
3:58 a.m. — N. Harrison Ave., alarms
4:15 a.m. — E. Wells Ave., domestic/family dispute
7:13 a.m. — E. 4th St., information
8:53 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
9:09 a.m. — Garfield Ave., found property
9:43 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., found property
12:20 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., welfare check
12:59 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., alarms, unfounded
2:37 p.m. — W. Prospect Ave., information
4:32 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct
4:54 p.m. — Bushfield Drive, animal complaints, verbal warning
5:30 p.m. — E. Kay St., animal complaints
7:53 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint
8:33 p.m. — Hwy. 14, traffic complaint
9:44 p.m. — E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
11:27 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person-vehicle
Unless otherwise indicated, each case was closed by the responding officer.
